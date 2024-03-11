Eagles 2025 compensatory draft pick tracker

The Philadelphia Eagles are likely to sign more compensatory pick-qualifying free agents this offseason than they'll lose, so they are probably not going to be awarded any comp picks in 2025 after being awarded four in 2024.

Still, we'll track each signing (both lost and gained), and whether or not each player will count toward the compensatory pick formula.

Players lost

• RB D'Andre Swift: The Bears are reportedly signing Swift to a three-year deal worth $24 million.

Players gained

None yet.

Comp pick cancellation chart

We will be referencing OverTheCap's comp pick cancellation chart here:

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round RB D'Andre Swift - 5th/6th

