March 11, 2024

Eagles 2025 compensatory draft pick tracker

What compensatory picks will the Eagles have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

By Jimmy Kempski
The Philadelphia Eagles are likely to sign more compensatory pick-qualifying free agents this offseason than they'll lose, so they are probably not going to be awarded any comp picks in 2025 after being awarded four in 2024.

Still, we'll track each signing (both lost and gained), and whether or not each player will count toward the compensatory pick formula.

Players lost

RB D'Andre Swift: The Bears are reportedly signing Swift to a three-year deal worth $24 million.

Players gained

None yet.

Comp pick cancellation chart

We will be referencing OverTheCap's comp pick cancellation chart here:

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round 
RB D'Andre Swift - 5th/6th 

Jimmy Kempski
