Source: Eagles agree to contract extension with Pro Bowl LG Landon Dickerson

According to a source, the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2028 with starting LG Landon Dickerson.

Dickerson is a quiet "do your job" type who has only missed two career starts due to injury after falling to the second round of the 2021 draft because of durability concerns. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons, playing in between Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata.



Dickerson and WR DeVonta Smith both became eligible for contract extensions this offseason after completing their third seasons in the NFL. If the Eagles cannot work something out with Smith, they can exercise his fifth year option for the 2025 season because he was a first-round pick. There's no fear of him leaving anytime soon.



However, they have no such advantage with Dickerson. It's also worth nothing that Dickerson would not be a good candidate for the franchise tag next offseason, should the Eagles need it, since franchise tags do not differentiate between guards and tackles. A franchise tag would be elite offensive tackle money, which the Eagles will not want to pay to any guard. As such, the Eagles' urgency in getting a deal done with Dickerson as soon as possible made sense. They will now likely turn their attention to Smith on the extension front.



We will update with the details of Dickerson's contract when they are made available.

UPDATE: It's a big contract:

