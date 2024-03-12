More Sports:

March 12, 2024

Report: Former Eagles QB2 Marcus Mariota is signing with the Commanders

The QB factory will likely bring in at least one new signal-caller this season.

By Jimmy Kempski
The Philadelphia Eagles will have a new backup quarterback in 2023, as Marcus Mariota is moving on to sign with the Washington Commanders, per a report from ESPN.

Hurts started all 18 games for the Eagles in 2023, so Mariota's action was limited to a few snaps here and there whenever Hurts got a little dinged. His only extended action of the season came when he mopped up in the second half against the Giants Week 18 after the Eagles pulled their starters. He made $5 million in 2023 for 46 inconsequential snaps. In my opinion, Mariota did not look very good in training camp practices, and he was definitively outplayed by QB3 Tanner McKee in the preseason games.

After the preseason, we didn't see McKee again. He dressed for all 18 Eagles games as the "emergency quarterback," but the team never needed him to play. We (as in, the media) also didn't get to see McKee play in competitive sessions the rest of the season because our access to the good parts of practice ends once training camp is over. As such, it's unknown how well he performed day-to-day from September to January.

The Eagles are highly likely to keep three quarterbacks again in 2024, which means that they are going to do something there this offseason, whether that's signing some other vet to clearly be the QB2, another vet to compete with McKee, or just handing the keys to McKee as the No. 2 and drafting a third quarterback. It just won't be Mariota.

