March 11, 2024

Report: Eagles are signing Saints LB Zack Baun

The Eagles are starting to address areas of need, like linebacker.

By Jimmy Kempski
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing Saints LB Zack Baun, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Baun, 27, was a Saints third-round pick in 2020 who appeared in 62 games over the last four seasons, starting 14. He had his most productive season in 2023, making 30 tackles (4 for loss), 2 sacks, 4 QB hits, 2 pass breakups, and 1 INT in limited action (just 247 snaps) as a sub-package player. He was also a core special teamer for the Saints.

Here he is beating First-Team All-Pro Penei Sewell for a sack last season: 

Baun is something of an edge rusher / off-ball linebacker hybrid so he gives the Eagles added depth at multiple spots. His primary position will likely be at SAM linebacker. His signing may further signal to some degree that the Eagles are likely to trade at least one of Haason Reddick or Josh Sweat. 

Jimmy Kempski
