Report: Eagles are signing Saints LB Zack Baun

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing Saints LB Zack Baun, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.



Baun, 27, was a Saints third-round pick in 2020 who appeared in 62 games over the last four seasons, starting 14. He had his most productive season in 2023, making 30 tackles (4 for loss), 2 sacks, 4 QB hits, 2 pass breakups, and 1 INT in limited action (just 247 snaps) as a sub-package player. He was also a core special teamer for the Saints.

Here he is beating First-Team All-Pro Penei Sewell for a sack last season: