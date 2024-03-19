More Sports:

March 19, 2024

Eagles sign DT P.J. Mustipher

The Eagles have made a depth signing at defensive tackle with P.J. Mustipher.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
P.J. Mustipher

P.J. Mustipher

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have signed defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher to a one-year contract.

Mustipher was an undrafted rookie free agent in 2023 out of Penn State who was originally signed by the Broncos. He did not make the Broncos' roster out of training camp, but landed on their practice squad. In December the Saints poached Mustipher off of the Broncos' practice squad, and he finished the season on New Orleans' 53-man roster. He appeared in 4 games, played a total of 42 snaps, and made 4 tackles.

Mustipher was mainly a nose tackle at Penn State, and the Eagles don't really have an experienced backup nose tackle, so his addition makes sense, though he'll probably be a bubble player at the outset of training camp, at best. He does not have intriguing athleticism, to put it kindly: 

According to a 2023 scouting report via Lance Zierlein, Mustipher is a high character guy, and "brings good thickness to the position."

Mustipher was a high-character leader for the Nittany Lions and brings good thickness to the position. He’s a little too gradual off the snap to create stress for blockers and fails to control the action with force or hand usage. Mustipher’s below-average athletic profile and limited impact on games will make it difficult for him to work his way onto an NFL roster.

Also according to Zierlein's scouting report, Mustipher is "girthy." 

* Two-time team captain and three-year starter. * Girthy lower half with adequate upper-body power. * Creates some knockback momentum into blockers. * Good rip under blocker’s inside hand to penetrate the gap. * Keeps eyes engaged in the backfield through the block.

Depth chart updated here.

