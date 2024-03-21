More Sports:

March 21, 2024

Eagles sign CB Tyler Hall

The Eagles are adding depth in the secondary.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
032024TylerHall Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Hall (37)

According to the NFL transaction report, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed defensive back Tyler Hall.

The Falcons signed Hall as an undrafted rookie out of Wyoming in 2020. He appeared in 9 games as a rookie, making 6 tackles. In 2021, he played for the Rams, where he appeared in 4 games (no stats), but with no snaps in the regular defense. In 2022 and 2023, Hall played for the Raiders. He had 20 tackles and 4 pass breakups in 2022, and 20 tackles in 2023. It's perhaps also noteworthy that he averaged 31.7 yards per kick return in college with a pair of return TDs (shown here), but he has not yet been used as a returner in the NFL.

Hall measured in at 5'8, 183 in 2020 at Wyoming's pro day, where he ran a 4.41 40. The Raiders listed him last season at 5'10, 190. Hall has played almost exclusively in the slot during his four NFL seasons, and will very likely play there for the Eagles during the spring and summer. He'll have a chance to make the team out of training camp, but is certainly not guaranteed a roster spot.

After Avonte Maddox got hurt last season, the Eagles tried to replace him with a half dozen different players in the slot — James Bradberry, Mario Goodrich, Bradley Roby, Josiah Scott, Sydney Brown, and Eli Ricks. All of those guys even started games in the slot, with the exception of Ricks.

"I've got to do a better job of bringing in more guys to be able to play that position," Howie Roseman said at the NFL Combine.

The Eagles will likely continue to add players to the mix at the slot corner position.

MORE: Eagles 2024 free agency tracker

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Tyler Hall

Videos

Featured

Limited - Kerry Cliffs

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Do Something Big: Explore a career with the City of Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

Tyler Arboretum to reopen some trails closed over invasive beetle
Tyler Arboretum Trails

Sponsored

Savor bourbon & BBQ in Benson, NC
Limited - Johnston County - Benson Main Street

Healthy Eating

Intermittent fasting may be risky for your heart, new research suggests
Intermittent Fasting Heart Disease

Celebrities

Quinta Brunson discusses her childhood, new projects in The New Yorker
quinta brunson new yorker

Sixers

The Sixers still have a Tobias Harris problem
Tobias Harris 3.13.24

Festivals

World Oddities Expo to bring 'peculiar paradise' to Philly next month
World Oddities Expo

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved