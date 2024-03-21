Eagles sign CB Tyler Hall

According to the NFL transaction report, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed defensive back Tyler Hall.

The Falcons signed Hall as an undrafted rookie out of Wyoming in 2020. He appeared in 9 games as a rookie, making 6 tackles. In 2021, he played for the Rams, where he appeared in 4 games (no stats), but with no snaps in the regular defense. In 2022 and 2023, Hall played for the Raiders. He had 20 tackles and 4 pass breakups in 2022, and 20 tackles in 2023. It's perhaps also noteworthy that he averaged 31.7 yards per kick return in college with a pair of return TDs (shown here), but he has not yet been used as a returner in the NFL.

Hall measured in at 5'8, 183 in 2020 at Wyoming's pro day, where he ran a 4.41 40. The Raiders listed him last season at 5'10, 190. Hall has played almost exclusively in the slot during his four NFL seasons, and will very likely play there for the Eagles during the spring and summer. He'll have a chance to make the team out of training camp, but is certainly not guaranteed a roster spot.

After Avonte Maddox got hurt last season, the Eagles tried to replace him with a half dozen different players in the slot — James Bradberry, Mario Goodrich, Bradley Roby, Josiah Scott, Sydney Brown, and Eli Ricks. All of those guys even started games in the slot, with the exception of Ricks.

"I've got to do a better job of bringing in more guys to be able to play that position," Howie Roseman said at the NFL Combine.



The Eagles will likely continue to add players to the mix at the slot corner position.

