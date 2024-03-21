More Sports:

March 21, 2024

Report: Eagles are signing WR Parris Campbell

The Eagles continue to address areas of need in free agency, inking former Colts receiver Parris Campbell.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
032124ParrisCampbell Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY NETWORK

Parris Campbell (0)

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing WR Parris Campbell to a one-year contract, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

There's some history between the Eagles and Campbell. In the 2019 NFL Draft, the Eagles were deciding between selecting Campbell and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, ultimately landing on Arcega-Whiteside at 57th overall. Campbell went 59th overall to the Colts. Neither player panned out as their initial teams would have hoped. If the majority of Eagles fans had their way, the team would have instead taken DK Metcalf, who has 5332 career receiving yards and 43 career receiving TDs. Campbell and Arcega-Whiteside have combined for 1377 career receiving yards and 6 career TDs.

Campbell's year-by-year stats: 

Parris Campbell Rec Yards YPC TD 
2019 (Colts) 18 127 7.1 
2020 (Colts) 71 11.8 
2021 (Colts) 10 162 16.2 
2022 (Colts) 63 632 9.9 
2023 (Giants) 20 104 5.2 
TOTAL 117 1087 9.3 


Campbell blazed a 4.31 40 at the 2019 NFL Combine, but for such a fast player he has had an oddly low 9.3 yards per catch average over his career. In 2023 with the Giants, he had an almost impossibly low 5.2 yards per catch.

Campbell will have a chance to compete for a roster spot, but he should probably not be penciled in as the WR3.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Parris Campbell

Videos

Featured

Limited - Kerry Cliffs

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Do Something Big: Explore a career with the City of Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly's intercity bus stop could be on the move — again
Philly Bus Station

Sponsored

Savor bourbon & BBQ in Benson, NC
Limited - Johnston County - Benson Main Street

Addiction

Shortage of alcohol dependency drug threatens many in recovery – at a time when booze sales are up
Naltrexone Alcohol Sales

Food & Drink

Philly has a tool to help you find a farmers market
farmers market finder philly

Sixers

The Sixers still have a Tobias Harris problem
Tobias Harris 3.13.24

Performances

Megan Thee Stallion brings Hot Girl Summer Tour to Philly in May
Megan Thee Stallion Philly

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved