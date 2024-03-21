Report: Eagles are signing WR Parris Campbell

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing WR Parris Campbell to a one-year contract, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

There's some history between the Eagles and Campbell. In the 2019 NFL Draft, the Eagles were deciding between selecting Campbell and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, ultimately landing on Arcega-Whiteside at 57th overall. Campbell went 59th overall to the Colts. Neither player panned out as their initial teams would have hoped. If the majority of Eagles fans had their way, the team would have instead taken DK Metcalf, who has 5332 career receiving yards and 43 career receiving TDs. Campbell and Arcega-Whiteside have combined for 1377 career receiving yards and 6 career TDs.

Campbell's year-by-year stats:

Parris Campbell Rec Yards YPC TD 2019 (Colts) 18 127 7.1 1 2020 (Colts) 6 71 11.8 0 2021 (Colts) 10 162 16.2 1 2022 (Colts) 63 632 9.9 3 2023 (Giants) 20 104 5.2 0 TOTAL 117 1087 9.3 5



Campbell blazed a 4.31 40 at the 2019 NFL Combine, but for such a fast player he has had an oddly low 9.3 yards per catch average over his career. In 2023 with the Giants, he had an almost impossibly low 5.2 yards per catch.

Campbell will have a chance to compete for a roster spot, but he should probably not be penciled in as the WR3.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader