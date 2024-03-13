Eagles and K Jake Elliott agree to contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to a contract extension with K Jake Elliott.

Elliott is one of the best kickers in the NFL, and it's probably pretty safe to consider him the best kicker in Eagles history.

Elliott missed just two field goal attempts and one PAT in 2023. He was 30 of 32 on field goal attempts, including 7 for 8 from beyond 50. Elliott made three monster kicks:

61 yarder into the wind at the end of the first half against the Vikings. 54 yarder to beat the Commanders in OT. 59 yarder in the rain and into the wind to send the Eagles-Bills game to OT.

If he didn't make the kick against the Bills, the Eagles would have lost. If he didn't make the kick against the Commanders, that game probably would have resulted either in a loss or a tie. He is an outcome-changing player.

We'll update with the financials when they are made available.