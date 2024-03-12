Report: Eagles agree to terms with WR DeVante Parker

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with wide receiver DeVante Parker, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Parker will come cheap:

Parker, 31, was a Dolphins first-round pick (14th overall) in 2015. He is a big receiver (6'3, 215) with 4.45 speed who is heading into his 10th NFL season. He had one big season in 2019, but has otherwise been disappointing, at least as far as first-round receivers go.

DeVante Parker Rec Yards YPC TD 2015 26 494 19.0 3 2016 56 744 13.3 4 2017 57 670 11.8 1 2018 24 309 12.9 1 2019 72 1202 16.7 9 2020 63 793 12.6 4 2021 40 515 12.9 2 2022 31 539 17.4 3 2023 33 394 11.9 0



Parker cooked the Eagles' defense during that 2019 season, to the tune of 7 catches for 159 yards and 2 TDs in a bad Eagles loss in Miami.

Since that 1200-yard season in 2019, Parker has found it difficult to get open, to put it mildly:

He'll have a chance to compete for a roster spot in Eagles training camp. I wouldn't go penciling him in as the WR3.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader