Report: Eagles agree to terms with WR DeVante Parker

March 12, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with wide receiver DeVante Parker, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Parker will come cheap:
Eagles and former Patriots WR DeVante Parker reached agreement on a 1-year, $4.69 million fully guaranteed deal, of which Philadelphia has to pay only $1.2 million, with New England paying the rest.
|DeVante Parker
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2015
|26
|494
|19.0
|3
|2016
|56
|744
|13.3
|4
|2017
|57
|670
|11.8
|1
|2018
|24
|309
|12.9
|1
|2019
|72
|1202
|16.7
|9
|2020
|63
|793
|12.6
|4
|2021
|40
|515
|12.9
|2
|2022
|31
|539
|17.4
|3
|2023
|33
|394
|11.9
|0
Parker cooked the Eagles' defense during that 2019 season, to the tune of 7 catches for 159 yards and 2 TDs in a bad Eagles loss in Miami.
Since that 1200-yard season in 2019, Parker has found it difficult to get open, to put it mildly:
this is hilarious— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 7, 2024
WR separation using Next Gen Stats player tracking data
DeVante Parker rankings by year:
2020: #132 out of 132
2021: #127 out of 127
2022: #122 out of 122
2023: #115 out of 115
impressively dead last in separation for 4 straight years pic.twitter.com/Rx2wlxqpR5
He'll have a chance to compete for a roster spot in Eagles training camp. I wouldn't go penciling him in as the WR3.
