March 12, 2024

Report: Eagles agree to terms with WR DeVante Parker

The Eagles are adding wide receiver depth with DeVante Parker.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with wide receiver DeVante Parker, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Parker will come cheap: 

Parker, 31, was a Dolphins first-round pick (14th overall) in 2015. He is a big receiver (6'3, 215) with 4.45 speed who is heading into his 10th NFL season. He had one big season in 2019, but has otherwise been disappointing, at least as far as first-round receivers go.

 DeVante ParkerRec Yards YPC TD 
 201526 494 19.0 
 201656 744 13.3 
 201757 670 11.8 
 201824 309 12.9 
 201972 1202 16.7 
 202063 793 12.6 
 202140 515 12.9 
 202231 539 17.4 
 202333 394 11.9 


Parker cooked the Eagles' defense during that 2019 season, to the tune of 7 catches for 159 yards and 2 TDs in a bad Eagles loss in Miami.

Since that 1200-yard season in 2019, Parker has found it difficult to get open, to put it mildly: 

He'll have a chance to compete for a roster spot in Eagles training camp. I wouldn't go penciling him in as the WR3.

