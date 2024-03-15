Report: Eagles trade for Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprise move on Friday afternoon when they dealt for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN:

The trade compensation is as follows:

Eagles get: Steelers get: QB Kenny Pickett 3rd round pick (98th overall) in 2024 4th round pick (120th overall) in 2024) 7th round pick in 2025 7th round pick in 2025



Using the draft value chart, the swap of the 98th overall pick and the 120th overall pick is the equivalent of a fourth-round pick.

Pickett was a Steelers first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He started 12 games as a rookie both in 2022 and 2023, with a 7-5 record in each season. His passing stats:

Kenny Pickett Comp-Att (Comp %) Yards (YPA) TD-INT Rating 2022 245-389 (63.0%) 2404 (6.2) 7-9 76.7 2023 201-324 (62.0%) 2070 (6.4) 6-4 81.4



While Pickett hasn't turned the ball over at a high rate (particularly in 2023 when he threw just 4 INTs), his 13 TD passes in 24 career starts is an abnormally low number, as is his career 6.3 yards per pass attempt. The Steelers' offense averaged 14.7 points per game in Pickett's 12 starts in 2023.

Pickett suffered a high ankle sprain late in the season, but when he was well enough to play again, the Steelers continued to start Pickett's backup, Mason Rudolph, rather then insert Pickett back into the starting lineup.

Pickett was reportedly upset with the Steelers' signing of Russell Wilson this offseason:

In Philadelphia, Pickett will play behind a quarterback in Jalen Hurts who is far more entrenched as the starter than Wilson is in Pittsburgh.

The Eagles' willingness to give up draft capital for Pickett is a questionable decision, seeing as 2023 QB3 Tanner McKee may very well already be a better player than Pickett.

Eagles' 2024 draft picks updated here. 2025 here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader