Report: Giants to sign QB Russell Wilson

The New York Giants are signing QB Russell Wilson to a one-year deal worth up to $21 million ($10 million guaranteed), per multiple media reports.

Wilson, now 36, will be entering his 14th NFL season. He played his first 10 with the Seahawks, where he had a 104-53-1 record, following by two bad years with the Broncos (11-19), and one underwhelming season with the Steelers (6-5). In 2024, Wilson completed 214 of 336 passes (63.7%) for 2482 yards (7.4 YPA), 16 TDs, and 5 INTs. He also had his worst season as a rusher, averaging 14.1 rushing yards per game and 3.6 yards per carry. He finished 21st in EPA per play.



The Giants also recently signed Jameis Winston to a two-year deal worth $8 million. The quarterback depth chart now looks like this:

1 2 3 Russell Wilson Jameis Winston Tommy DeVito



Wilson was a star quarterback early in his career, but there's an argument to be made that he is now only marginally better than Winston, and certainly the Giants are not close to Super Bowl contention, much less the playoffs. Signing Wilson feels like a waste of financial resources. What exactly is he going to add to this team? I guess if you're a Giants fan, the silver lining is... At least this squashes any remaining chances that they could sign Aaron Rodgers?

Of course, the question now also becomes, does this likely eliminate the Giants from selecting a quarterback in the 2025 draft? In my opinion, absolutely not. That piece is integral to general manager Joe Schoen's and head coach Brian Daboll's chances of keeping their jobs past 2025.

