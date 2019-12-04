It looks like Eli Manning, not Daniel Jones, will start Monday night for Giants vs. Eagles

It appears that Eli Manning, and not rookie Daniel Jones, will start for the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters on Wednesday.

The Eagles have beaten Manning in five straight games. Over his career against the Eagles, Manning has a 10-20 record against the Eagles in the regular season, and he is 0-2 against them in the playoffs.

It's also worth noting that there are now two tiebreakers that will happen one way or the other Monday night, assuming the game doesn't end in a tie:

Manning's career regular season record overall is 116-116, so obviously, this game puts Manning at risk of having a losing record over his career. The Eagles-Giants all-time series is deadlocked at 86-86-2. If the Eagles win, it will be the first time in the history of the rivalry that they would have a winning record over the Giants.

Manning was benched prior to Week 3 earlier his season. If he does indeed start, this will be his first appearance in a game September 15.

