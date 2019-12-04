RECAP: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

The Philadelphia Eagles have now lost three straight games, the latest of which was to a then 2-9 Miami Dolphins team that they were beating 28-14 in the second half.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is this the most disappointing Eagles season ever? How did this team go from preseason Super Bowl contenders to the utter mess they are at this point in the season? Is the awful NFC East even worth winning at this point? What heads will roll this offseason, and who will replace them?



Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:







