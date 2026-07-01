Report: Quentin Grimes will not return to Sixers

Quentin Grimes will depart the Sixers in free agency, according to a report from Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Grimes, 26, was acquired by the Sixers at the trade deadline in 2025 and immediately broke out, adding dynamic three-level scoring to his track record. Known for his defense and three-point shooting, Grimes showed significantly higher upside heading into restricted free agency, but spent an entire summer without a deal before accepting his one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer and changing representation.

The writing has been on the wall for a decent while now – Grimes was likely on his way out, and the Sixers' signing of Dean Wade to a four-year contract which occupies the majority of their non-taxpayer's mid-level exception certifies it.

Grimes, whose market appears to be headlined by a Los Angeles Lakers team remaking its roster amid the exit of LeBron James, logged 93 regular-season appearances in Philadelphia, where his role diminished when rookie VJ Edgecombe earned the starting spot Grimes was once favored to hold down. Grimes had an up-and-down season as a reserve in 2025-26, and at this juncture a split made sense for both the player and the team.