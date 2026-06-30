WATCH: Sixers agree to terms with Dean Wade, triggering key salary-cap limits

New Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey pulled off his first external addition on the job Tuesday night, securing a four-year, $39 million contract with Dean Wade, one of the diamonds in the rough he is credited with unearthing during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Wade figures to enter head coach Nick Nurse's starting lineup, slotting in next to Paul George and providing the positional size the Sixers have continually been searching for at either forward spot. Those two wings should start in between former NBA MVP Joel Embiid and a dynamic backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

The Sixers will use the majority of the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception to sign Wade, which will trigger a hard cap at the first apron for the entirety of the 2026-27 league year.

What does that mean? How does it influence the free agencies of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Quentin Grimes? Where can the Sixers look next as they try to bolster their depth?

An explanation of the salary-cap ramifications of Gansey's first signing in Philadelphia: