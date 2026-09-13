Report: Rams DE Myles Garrett headed to IR

According to multiple media reports, Los Angeles Rams star edge defender Myles Garrett will have arthroscopic surgery on his knee and will be placed on injured reserve.

Garrett will miss at least the next four games, which include the following opponents:

• Week 2: Giants

• Week 3: At Broncos

• Week 4: At Eagles

• Week 5: Bills

As you can see, the Rams play the Eagles in Philadelphia Week 4.

The Rams traded Pro Bowl edge defender Jared Verse; as well as first-, second-, and third-round picks to the Cleveland Browns for Garrett. In the Rams' Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Garrett did not register any tackles or sacks.

Garrett was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, and arguably the Rams' best player. In Week 1, the Eagles also will not have to face Washington Commanders LT Laremy Tunsil, who many believe is their best player.

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