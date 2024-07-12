At least 50 people displaced after four-alarm fire in Northeast Philly apartment building

A fire displaced about 50 residents living in an apartment building in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood of Northeast Philly on Thursday night.

The blaze started around 9:30 p.m. at the 7400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard near Cottman Avenue. About 150 firefighters and 57 vehicles responded to the scene, officials say. The fire reached the four-alarms around 10:30 p.m. and firefighters said it was brought under control shortly after midnight.

According to officials, the apartment units were evacuated and three children are being treated for non-serious injuries. No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In response to the fire, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management and Red Cross Philadelphia set up a shelter at Samuel Fels High School, located at 5500 Langdon Street. The shelter supported 42 people overnight.

Philadelphia OEM says that no donations are currently being accepted while the needs of the displaced residents are being evaluated.