2 dead after man who was shot crashed his car in Delaware County, police say

Two people are dead after a man who was shot crashed his car Friday night in Delaware County, authorities say.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Interstate 95 North in Ridley Township, 6ABC reported. Clinton Martin, 29, of Lansdowne was driving on the shoulder of a ramp while merging from I-95 onto Interstate 476 North. Martin's car fatally struck Joshua Waltz, 33, of Odessa, Delaware, who was standing outside his vehicle on the shoulder, police say.

Waltz was standing beside the rear bumper of his 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, which was disabled, NBC10 reported. Martin, who had an apparent gunshot wound, was driving a 2010 Mazda 5 on the right shoulder when the car made contact with the right concrete barrier and guide rail. The car dragged along the barrier for a quarter of a mile before striking Waltz and the rear bumper of his car, police say.

Martin died at the scene from the gunshot wound, police say. Waltz was found under the Mazda and also died at the scene, authorities say.



The investigation is ongoing, and police have not yet determined the details on how or where Martin was shot. Pennsylvania State Police are asking that anyone driving in the area during the time of the crash that has a vehicle equipped with a dash cam or any other mobile recording devices to contact them to assist with the investigation.