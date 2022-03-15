More Events:

March 15, 2022

Rita's is giving out free water ice for an entire week this spring

People can receive one complimentary treat between March 20-27 by downloading the company's app

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Rita's free water ice 2022 Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Rita's will give away free water ice from March 20-27 to celebrate the first week of spring.

Rita's is again marking the first day of spring by giving away free water ice. And the promotion is longer than ever. 

Rita's has transformed the one-day event into a "First Week of Spring" celebration running March 20-27 at nearly 600 locations

To receive a free water ice cup, people must download the Rita's app and create an account by Sunday. They will receive a digital reward that can be redeemed once during the promotion. 

Parents are permitted to use their free water ice rewards for their children. Customers must have their smartphones with them when picking up their complimentary treats.

The Rita's app is available for both iPhones and Androids

The promotion, now in its 30th year, was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rita's pivoted to a week-long event to cut down on large crowds and improve customer service, CEO Linda Chadwick said. 

"While the pandemic drove the cancellation of Rita's First Day of Spring the last two years, we are so excited to move our flagship tradition forward with a new way to celebrate this year," Chadwick said in a statement.

The company's app also could be a handy for people who plan on stopping at Rita's frequently this spring and summer. Customers can receive a free small water ice, frozen custard or gelati at every eighth visit, and on their birthdays. 

"First Week of Spring"

March 20-27 | Free with appParticipating Rita's locations

