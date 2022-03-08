King of Prussia Restaurant Week returns in April to benefit Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Dining out and shopping can both be done for a good cause when the 8th annual King of Prussia Restaurant Week returns next month.

This year's restaurant and retail celebration in Montgomery County will take place April 4-10 at 46 participating eateries and shops, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's King of Prussia campus.

The event's dining portion will feature prix fixe two-course lunch menus and three-course dinner offerings at 21 different restaurants. Lunch prices will range from $15-$25, while dinner will cost $30-$50.

Below are the 21 dining establishments offering prix-fixe menus during King of Prussia Restaurant Week.

• bartaco

• Bonefish Grill

• City Works Eatery & Pour House

• Founding Farmers

• Hammer and Fire

• Kooma

• Maggiano's Little Italy

• Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue

• North Italia

• Paladar Latin Kitchen

• Peppers by Amedeo's Restaurant and Bar

• Pizzeria Vetri

• Plaza Azteca KOP

• Savona Restaurant

• Seasons 52

• Sullivan's Steakhouse

• The Melting Pot

• Tiffin Indian Cuisine

• True Food Kitchen

• Valley Forge Casino Resort’s Revolution Chop House

• Valley Forge Casino Resort’s Valley Tavern

Additionally, 12 fast casual restaurants and 13 retail shops will offer deals and donation days during the week.

King of Prussia will also host two other events in conjunction with Restaurant Week to help raise money for CHOP.

A Facebook fundraiser from March 17-31 will raffle off a prize pack of restaurant and retail gift cards and items to people who donate to CHOP. Entry costs range from $10-$50. Organizers are hoping to raise $3,000 through the raffle.

The CHOP Block Party will take place on April 3 from 1-4 p.m., at the King of Prussia Town Center. The family-friendly event along Main Street will feature magicians, inflatable carnival games, fire trucks, face painting, music, balloon art and more entertainment. The event is free to the public with a suggested $5 donation per person. Each donation will enter families into a raffle for gift cards and other items.

King of Prussia Restaurant Week comes just months after CHOP opened its Middleman Family Pavilion in January. The pediatric health system's second inpatient hospital joined CHOP's existing Specialty Care, Surgery and Urgent Care centers at 550 S. Goddard Blvd. in King of Prussia.

More than $220,000 has been donated to CHOP's King of Prussia campus since the event began in 2014, organizers said.

April 4-10

$15-$25 for lunch | $30-$50 for dinner

Participating locations in King of Prussia

