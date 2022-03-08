More Events:

March 08, 2022

King of Prussia Restaurant Week returns in April to benefit Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Prix fixe lunch and dinner menus will be available at 21 dining establishments including Pizzeria Vetri and Bonefish Grill

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurant Week
King of Prussia Restaurant Week Courtesy of/North Italia

Lunch and dinner prix fixe menus will be available at 21 dining establishments during King of Prussia Restaurant Week, including at the Italian eatery North Italia, pictured above.

Dining out and shopping can both be done for a good cause when the 8th annual King of Prussia Restaurant Week returns next month.

This year's restaurant and retail celebration in Montgomery County will take place April 4-10 at 46 participating eateries and shops, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's King of Prussia campus.

MORE: Take a neighborhood walking tour this spring with Mural Arts Philadelphia | The Logan's 'Sister Sunday' market features women-owned businesses | Celebrate Women's History Month in Philadelphia with special programming and free museum admission

The event's dining portion will feature prix fixe two-course lunch menus and three-course dinner offerings at 21 different restaurants. Lunch prices will range from $15-$25, while dinner will cost $30-$50.

Below are the 21 dining establishments offering prix-fixe menus during King of Prussia Restaurant Week.

• bartaco
• Bonefish Grill
• City Works Eatery & Pour House
• Founding Farmers
• Hammer and Fire
• Kooma
• Maggiano's Little Italy
• Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue
• North Italia
• Paladar Latin Kitchen
• Peppers by Amedeo's Restaurant and Bar
• Pizzeria Vetri
• Plaza Azteca KOP
• Savona Restaurant
• Seasons 52
• Sullivan's Steakhouse
• The Melting Pot
• Tiffin Indian Cuisine
• True Food Kitchen
• Valley Forge Casino Resort’s Revolution Chop House
• Valley Forge Casino Resort’s Valley Tavern

Additionally, 12 fast casual restaurants and 13 retail shops will offer deals and donation days during the week.

King of Prussia will also host two other events in conjunction with Restaurant Week to help raise money for CHOP.

A Facebook fundraiser from March 17-31 will raffle off a prize pack of restaurant and retail gift cards and items to people who donate to CHOP. Entry costs range from $10-$50. Organizers are hoping to raise $3,000 through the raffle.

The CHOP Block Party will take place on April 3 from 1-4 p.m., at the King of Prussia Town Center. The family-friendly event along Main Street will feature magicians, inflatable carnival games, fire trucks, face painting, music, balloon art and more entertainment. The event is free to the public with a suggested $5 donation per person. Each donation will enter families into a raffle for gift cards and other items.

King of Prussia Restaurant Week comes just months after CHOP opened its Middleman Family Pavilion in January. The pediatric health system's second inpatient hospital joined CHOP's existing Specialty Care, Surgery and Urgent Care centers at 550 S. Goddard Blvd. in King of Prussia.

More than $220,000 has been donated to CHOP's King of Prussia campus since the event began in 2014, organizers said.

King of Prussia Restaurant Week

April 4-10
$15-$25 for lunch | $30-$50 for dinner
Participating locations in King of Prussia

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurant Week Philadelphia Restaurants King of Prussia District CHOP King of Prussia Dining Retail Montgomery County Shops Shopping Stores Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - OddsJam Main2

Sports Betting: How I made over $400K living on the PA/NJ border
Limited - Navy Yard Philadelphia

Philly Shipyard is hiring Philly residents for full-time quality-wage careers

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Five essential tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Courts

Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction won't be reinstated; U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear case
U.S. Supreme Court Bill Cosby

Children's Health

It's OK if some families aren't ready to go maskless, CHOP doctor says
COVID-19 mask children

Celebrities

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint spotted at Minella's Diner in Wayne
Rupert Grint Minella's Diner

Family-Friendly

The Logan's 'Sister Sunday' market features women-owned businesses
The Logan Philadelphia

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved