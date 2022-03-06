Celebrate Women's History Month in Philadelphia with special programming and free museum admission

Women's History Month is here, and there's no shortage of programming for those who want to learn more about the women who helped make Philadelphia into the city we know today.

As the birthplace of the United States, Philadelphia has deep historical roots. Its landmarks showcase the highs and lows of America's founding and the depths of its influence on the country as we know it now.

Throughout March, residents and tourists can learn more about historical women in Philadelphia at one of the city's many museums and historical attractions.

For those looking for a less academic celebration of Women's History Month and the upcoming International Women's Day (March 8), there are several other options throughout the Philadelphia area, including axe-throwing in East Kensington, with proceeds going to support Women Against Abuse.

Otherwise, here are a few ways to expand your mind and your understanding of women's contributions to Philadelphia's (and America's) history.

The Museum of the American Revolution has an expansive list of exhibits, discussions, and craft events throughout Women's History Month.

On Saturdays and Sundays at 11:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., watch a first-person theatrical film chronicling the life of Elizabeth Freeman, an enslaved women who sued for her freedom in 1781 and won.

Throughout March, MOAR will host discussions of historical women as part of its current special exhibit, "Liberty: Don Troiani's Paintings of the Revolutionary War," which is included with regular museum admission.

Other events include a heart pin cushion workshop on weekends. There will also be a special virtual exhibit and talk about the life of Betsy Ross outside of her signature work stitching the American flag.

The National Constitution Center is honoring American women throughout history with a special lineup of in-person and virtual events and discussions.

One of its featured exhibits, "The 19th Amendment: How Women Won The Vote" showcases women like Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Ida B. Wells, and Alice Paul who helped secure the vote for millions of women throughout the 20th century.

The museum's "Four Harriets" program explores the lives of four women — Harriet Robinson Scott, Harriet Tubman, Harriet Jacobs, and Harriet Beecher Stowe — who worked to free enslaved people from bondage.

The lineup of online events feature women scholars discussing timely historical issues, including the Civil Rights Movement and women's suffrage.

On March 26, enjoy free admission to the National Constitution Center courtesy of Wawa.

The Betsy Ross House has already started its Women's History Month programming, with Saturday and Sunday events all month long.

On Saturdays, hear themed historical discussions about the Girl Scouts and Girl Scout founder Juliette Gordon Low (March 12), abolitionist and poet Frances Harper (March 19), and prominent Philadelphia Quaker woman Elizabeth Drinker (March 26).

On Sundays, the Betsy Ross House will host storytelling events to discuss the contributions of women in Philadelphia's history.

One of PAFA's ongoing exhibitions, which opened in July 2021, focuses on the academy's 150 year history and the women whose art has contributed to the school's reputation.

"Women in Motion: 150 Years of Women's Artistic Networks at PAFA" showcases women who taught, studied, or exhibited art work at PAFA beginning in 1805 through the end of World War II.

"I think a lot of our art historical story focuses on the constraints that faced women artists, particularly in the 19th century on the way that period ideas about womanhood, sexuality, and professionalism really put limits on what was possible for women artists," said Monica Zimmerman, vice president of public education, engagement, and museum operations at PAFA. "But what this exhibition does is focus on a group of women artists who show remarkable ingenuity in navigating those social norms and all of these restrictions and the ways that they creatively banded together."

Tickets for adults are $18. Masks are required by the venue.

To close out Women's History Month, Opera Philadelphia will partner with the Faith Ensemble of the Wharton-Wesley United Methodist Church for a free concert on Sunday, March 27.

Women of the Opera Philadelphia Chorus will conduct a choral performance that "uplifts the strength and spirit of women," according to Opera Philadelphia.

The concert is open to the public. Registration is recommended but not required. Face masks are required by the venue.