Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia opens Middleman Family Pavilion in King of Prussia

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's regional expansion continued Wednesday when the pediatric health system's second inpatient facility, the Middleman Family Pavilion, officially opened its doors to patients in King of Prussia.

The 250,000-square-foot hospital features 52 private inpatient rooms consisting of a 36-bed medical surgical unit and a 16-bed intensive care unit. The single-patient rooms each come with a bathroom, a convertible sofa bed for parents or guardians and interactive TVs that allow patients to stream their favorite movies and shows or play their favorite video game consoles.

The new health care facility also has a 20-bed, 24/7 pediatric emergency department, four operating rooms specializing in elective services and radiology services. The hospital offers a number of pediatric specialties, including adolescent medicine, orthopedics and infectious diseases.

The health care center will be staffed by many nurses and doctors who also work at CHOP's main campus in University City. The goal of the Middleman Family Pavilion is to increase access to the pediatric health system's specialists, inpatient services and treatments for families in the Philadelphia region, according to CHOP.

“Since our founding in 1855, a key component of CHOP’s mission has been ensuring that our patients have access to high-quality, convenient care,” CHOP's President and CEO Madeline Bell said. “And now, with the opening of our second inpatient hospital, the Middleman Family Pavilion, we aim to provide families in the region with a full range of best-in-class pediatric services, in a comfortable and convenient setting, close to home.”

The Middleman Family Pavilion, which broke ground in 2019, is connected to CHOP's existing Specialty and Urgent Care centers at 550 S. Goddard Blvd. in Montgomery County. The new hospital is named after CHOP benefactor Stanley C. Middleman and his family, who made a philanthropic gift to the health system in November.

The hospital's amenities include more than 600 free parking spaces, playrooms where patients and family members can participate in activities during their stay, family lounges, two meditation rooms and a wide-variety of on-campus dining options. A gift shop, pharmacy and Amazon lockers are all expected to open at the facility in the near future.

The opening of the Middleman Family Pavilion comes as CHOP continues to expand its footprint across the Philly region. The pediatric health system opened a 37,000-square-foot speciality care facility in Abington, Montgomery County last year that offers 28 exam rooms, a host of outpatient services and an urgent care center open during after-hours and weekends for children with mild or moderate illnesses and injuries.