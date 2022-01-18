More Health:

January 18, 2022

Older kids, those with underlying chronic conditions most at risk for severe COVID-19, study finds

While asthma has previously been suggested as a possible factor, researchers were not able to confirm any link

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health COVID-19
Children with COVID Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

Children with chronic conditions had almost double the risk of developing serious complication, according to the study results.

From early on in the pandemic, available data has suggested that younger people are not as susceptible to severe COVID-19 illness as older adults. However, the recent surge of children and adolescents being hospitalized with the omicron variant has experts questioning if some may be more vulnerable than others.

Now, new data published in JAMA Network Open has shed some much needed light on the issue. The study found that youths in older age – between the ages of 10 and 18 – and those with chronic medical conditions are more at risk for having severe illness.

In order to determine who may be more susceptible, researchers tracked over 3,200 youths who were seen at an emergency department and tested positive for COVID-19. There were 41 hospitals located in 10 different countries included in the study — with 62% of them being in the U.S.

Nearly 23% of those who tested positive needed to be hospitalized, with a little more than 3% experiencing severe outcomes, including complications such as respiratory distress, heart issues and brain swelling. Four of the participants died.

Those with chronic conditions had almost double the risk of developing serious complications. These included heart disease, diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders and neurological conditions, but surprisingly asthma was not a risk factor.

Dr. Todd Florin, an associate professor at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and an author on the study, told U.S News & World Report that this could be because the children in the study had well-managed asthma, or they had only experienced a mild illness.

Florin and his colleagues also found that children between the ages of 10 and 17 were at the highest risk for severe disease. Almost 6% of participants in that age range developed a severe complication, while only 1.7% of those under the age of one did.

Florin said that one particularly encouraging finding was that very few of the children who were sent home from the ER were later hospitalized or developed severe complications. He noted that since their findings only include those who were sick enough to end up in the ER, the study numbers should be taken into context. 

“Our findings can provide reassurance to parents and clinicians for children well enough to be managed in the community, while also providing important insights on which children may be at particular risk for severe outcomes," Florin said.

The study period lasted from March 2020 to June 2021 before omicron became the dominant variant, but experts believe that the risk factors for developing severe COVID-19 remain the same.

Pediatric hospitals have seen an increase in COVID-19 numbers since mid-December when the omicron surge began – especially in children under the age of 5.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health COVID-19 Philadelphia Asthma ER Age

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman looking out a snowy window

How to stay sober and sane when you have cabin fever
Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only 2022 mock draft, version 1.0
011722TreylonBurks

Entertainment

Bowling, music, and more at Philly's newest entertainment destination
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl - Bowling

Development

5-story apartment building proposed next to Barcade in Fishtown
Fishtown Barcade Apartments

Alternative Medicine

CBD and cannabis products for skincare are growing in popularity, but experts say more research is needed
CBD oil

Lifestyle

Wordle, the viral daily word game, is harder than it looks; here's how to play
Wordle

Family-Friendly

Enjoy the cold weather at Chestnut Hill on Ice with axe throwing, iceless skating, and ice carving shows
Chestnut Hill on Ice 2022

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved