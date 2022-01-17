More Health:

January 17, 2022

Eating fruits and veggies can help reduce risk of cervical cancer, experts say

The HPV vaccine is the best tool for lowering risk, but a healthy diet provides added benefits

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Cancer
Cervical Cancer Diet Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

A Mediterranean diet has been associated with a lower risk of HPV infection and cervical cancer. It focuses on consuming fruits, vegetables, beans, healthy fats and fish.

Most education on cervical cancer prevention focuses on the dangers of human papillomavirus, a sexually transmitted infection that is the main cause of the cancer. But a woman's diet also can have a strong influence on her risk. 

A woman's diet can make it more difficult to shake a HPV infection, scientists say. Studies have shown that a low intake of fruits and vegetables more than doubles a woman's risk of developing cervical intraepithelial neoplasia when she has a high amounts of HPV. This condition is a precursor to cervical cancer.

Lack of certain micronutrients, such as carotenoids, folate and vitamins C and E, may hamper the body's ability to clear a HPV infection, research suggests.

Cervical cancer is the third most common gynecologic cancer in the United States. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 14,000 people will be diagnosed with it in 2022.

And according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPV is responsible for up to 99.7% of cases.

An HPV vaccine administered as two doses between ages 9-14 has been proven to reduce the risk of cervical cancer, but there are other factors that may play a role in a woman's individual risk.

Age, obesity, smoking, pregnancy history, oral contraceptives, immunosuppression and diet are risk factors too.

Experts say there a clear link between diet and nutrition, the progression of HPV infection, and the subsequent development of cervical cancer.

A Western diet — high in saturated and trans fats, added sugars and sodium — increases chronic inflammation which may make an HPV infection hard to control and lead to the development of cervical cancer, research shows.

A Mediterranean diet, however, has been associated with a lower risk of HPV infection and cervical cancer. It focuses on consuming fruits, vegetables, beans, healthy fats and fish.

The intake of antioxidants, such as carotenoids, lutein, zeaxanthin and beta carotene and vitamins C, E, and A, may curb the growth of cervical cancer, particularly in women who smoke, studies suggest.

Data also suggests the nutrients folate and lycopene may stop the progression of HPV to cervical cancer.

What is clear is that overall dietary patterns and the intake of specific nutrients play different protective roles during the development of cervical cancer.

According to Medical News Today, people should eat more fruit and vegetables and complex carbs, such as whole grain rice, pasta, bread and couscous, as well as nuts, seeds and olive oils. Foods to limit or avoid include red meat, processed foods and those high in added sugar and saturated and trans fats. Diets rich in animal-based and industrially processed foods promote the growth of cancerous tumors.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Cancer Philadelphia Diet Fruits and Vegetables HPV Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Health Insurance Portability and accountability act HIPAA and stethoscope

Everything you need to know about HIPAA privacy rules
Purchased - Woman sleeping next to a humidifier

Why a humidifier may keep you healthier during the winter

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only 2022 mock draft, version 1.0
011722TreylonBurks

Entertainment

Bowling, music, and more at Philly's newest entertainment destination
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl - Bowling

Transportation

Speed camera program to begin on I-95 in Wilmington
Speed Cameras I-95 Wilmington

Health News

The Red Cross desperately needs blood donations; here's how to help
Red Cross Blood Drive

Entertainment

'Mare of Easttown' earns four Screen Actors Guild Award nominations
2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees

Family-Friendly

Enjoy the cold weather at Chestnut Hill on Ice with axe throwing, iceless skating, and ice carving shows
Chestnut Hill on Ice 2022

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved