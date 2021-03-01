More Health:

March 01, 2021

HPV vaccination rates remain low despite cancer risks

Only 31% of adolescents in the Philly region received both doses of the HPV vaccine during a recent 3-year stretch, report finds

By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
The human papillomavirus vaccine must be administered as two doses to provide full immunity. The illustration above shows blood cells and the HPV in a vein.

HPV vaccination rates have lagged despite the known cancer risk associated with the human papillomavirus, a new report shows. 

Only 55% of commercially-insured adolescents ages 10-13 received their first doses of the HPV vaccine during a recent three-year period, according to a Blue Cross Blue Shield report. Only 29% came back for their second doses. 

The percentages were slightly better in the Philadelphia. Nearly 57% received the first dose and 31% received the second. 

Last year, there was a 13.5% drop nationwide in the number of HPV vaccines administered through October. That mirrored declines in other childhood vaccines — drops that have been attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. 

An earlier BCBS report found children were on track to meet 9 million vaccinations last year, a drop off attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Some vaccinations rates were down as much as 26%.

Of the parents whose children did not get the HPV vaccine, 29% cited uncertainty about its effectiveness and 22% cited concerns about side effects. Also, 25% said they did not vaccinate their child because it was not required. 

Yet, many adults lack awareness of the dangers of HPV. A 2019 study highlighted the need for better education on HPV. 

 HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection that has been linked to an increased risk for cervical, vaginal, vulvar, penile, anal and throat cancers.

The virus is responsible for 70 to 90% of these cancers in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cervical cancer is the fourth-most common cancer among women worldwide.

The HPV vaccine must be administered as two doses to provide full immunity. The CDC recommends that children receive their two doses between 9 and 14. Anyone who receives the first dose after their 15th birthday should receive three doses.

