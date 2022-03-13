Enjoy a special dinner menu for charity from Stina and the 'Sushi Whisperer'

Stina — the South Philadelphia pizzeria that specializes in Mediterranean fare — is bringing back its guest chef charity dinner series.

On Tuesday, March 22 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., Kevin Yanaga, chef and owner at Izakaya by Yanaga in Fishtown, will prepare a multi-course meal, with 20% of the proceeds going to the Asian Arts Initiative.

Otherwise known as the "Sushi Whisperer," Yanaga is set to open his second restaurant, Omakase by Yanaga, later this year.

"This is an exciting chance every month to mix things up in the kitchen and collaborate with chefs I have worked with and admired over the years, as well as an opportunity to help support up-and-coming chefs and those with new projects in the works," said Bobby Saritsoglou, owner of Stina. "The first time I met Kevin was in Center City in the alley where all the chefs seem to congregate before service. We instantly found similarities in our lives and careers."

The collaboration menu will be $85, plus an optional sake flight for $15, courtesy of Sango Kura, Pennsylvania's only sake brewery.

Courtesy of/Stina The multi-course menu is available for $85, plus an optional $15 sake flight from Sango Kura, Pennsylvania's only sake brewery.

Dishes to be featured on the multi-course menu are below.

• Scallop sashimi: tapenade, ponzu sauce

• Rice Crispy: spicy tuna, crispy sushi rice

• Nakatsu karaage fried chicken: boneless fried chicken, sriracha buffalo sauce

• Umami Cuke: spicy sesame soy sauce, marinaded cucumber

• Duck onigiri: duck confit, mochi rice, soy tare sauce

• Salmon chirashi sushi: salmon sashimi over sushi rice

• Pork tan-tan mazemen (soupless ramen): pork meat sauce, spicy sesame sauce, egg

• Matcha tea-infused cake: matcha tea infused cake, milk honey custard



"When he (Saritsoglou) invited me to take part in this event it was a given that I would want to participate," said Yanaga. "I have tons of respect for Bobby and his talent, but also admire all they are doing at Stina to give back. Also, I always wanted to bring my cuisine to South Philly as we have so many fans and friends down there. This is a win-win and I can't wait to meet everyone in Bobby's neighborhood."

March's beneficiary of the guest chef series is the Asian Arts Initiative, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit arts center in Chinatown North that hosts artists' residencies, exhibitions, and workshops, and works as a community hub.



Courtesy of/Stina On Tuesday, March 22 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., enjoy a collaboration menu from Stina owner Bobby Saritsoglou and Izakaya by Yanaga owner Kevin Yanaga.

The charity-based aspect of the dinner series focuses on a key part of Stina's mission – to support organizations that are making an important influence on people's lives.



Since starting the series, Stina has been able to donate more than $10,000 to 14 local organizations, including Women in Transition, Stephen Girard Elementary, Philadelphia Bail Fund, and Attic Youth Center.

Reservations for the collaboration dinner are available on Resy.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

4 p.m. until 10 p.m. | $85 plus optional $15 sake flight

Stina

1705 Snyder Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19145