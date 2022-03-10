Grab a complimentary burger from MilkBoy South Street on first day of spring

The first 100 people in line at MilkBoy South Street on Sunday, March 20, will receive free burgers to celebrate the South Philly bar's new takeout menu.

On the first day of spring, MilkBoy South Street will hand out free samples of its Hit Single burger, a beef patty with Tommy Sauce (named after its co-founder, Tommy Joyner), red onion, MilkBun, and sidekick pickle. The giveaway coincides with with unveiling of MilkBoy Takeout, the bar's first to-go only option, and the free burgers will be distributed only between 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

MilkBoy's takeout menu will have a new create-your-own burger section allowing guests to add an array of toppings – like baked brie, sun-dried salsa, blue cheese, long hots, sauerkraut, maple bacon, crab cakes, and more – to the bar's signature dish.

"It's been a blast experimenting with different variations, techniques, toppings, cheeses, meat blends, and so on to craft what we believe to be a great burger," said Chef Yun Fuentes, culinary director at both MilkBoy locations.

The to-go menu also will have varieties of waffle fries (regular, cheesy, and loaded) and another section, dubbed Other Tracks, lists burgers like the Double Platinum, made with two patties, Tommy Sauce, lettuce, tomato, and cooper sharp cheese; and the South Street Boogaloo, made sloppy style with fried onions, beer whiz, and long hot aioli.

Also on March 20, MilkBoy South Street will reveal its first Burger of the Month Burger – the Suburb Gal, which is topped with avocado, bacon, ranch, American cheese, and crispy onions, for $12.95.



Each month, customers have the chance for their custom burgers selected to be the Burger of the Month Burger by naming their creations and posting photos on Instagram, tagging @milkboysouthstreet. Chosen burgers creators also win $25 gift card to the restaurant.

MilkBoy Takeout will be open from rom 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday through Tuesday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday. The service will be available for walk-in takeout orders, and delivery through third party apps like Doordash, Caviar, GrubHub, and Uber Eats.

Sunday, March 20, 2022

11 a.m. until 2 p.m. | First 100 guests eat free

MilkBoy South Street

401 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147