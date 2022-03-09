More Events:

March 09, 2022

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philly with a 'Magically Delicious' beer from Evil Genius

Several other bars and restaurants around the city will be observing the holiday with food and drink specials

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday St. Patrick's Day
Evil Genius Courtesy of/Evil Genius

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at these Philadelphia area bars and restaurants with limited-edition beer, food specials, and extended happy hours.

St. Patrick's Day is almost here, and the holiday is shaping up to be a bit more traditional than the last two years have been.

COVID-19 shut down much of the festivities during 2020 and 2021, but Philadelphia and its suburbs have lifted most of the restrictions that were put into place during the public health crisis – just in time for the celebrations. 

RELATED: St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to Philly for 250th anniversary

Bars and restaurants throughout the Philly region have brought back their annual St. Patrick's Day specials, from limited-edition beers to extended happy hour specials throughout the month of March.

Those looking to get out to celebrate the holiday — even if you're just excited to check out the St. Patrick's Day parade when it returns on March 13  — can head to these bars and restaurants to check out their holiday deals. 

Evil Genius Beer Company

Fishtown's Evil Genius is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a specialty beer release. "Magically Delicious" will be available for purchase starting on Friday, March 11. 

The beer — a Hazy Oatmeal IPA brewed with Lucky Charms cereal — is back with a brand new label, so collectors can pick one up for the holiday. On March 17, Evil Genius will be open from 4 until 10 p.m., with happy hour from 4 until 6 p.m., featuring $5 beers, ciders, and wines. 

Location: 1527 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

P'unk Burger

All month long, East Passyunk's popular burger spot will feature a St. Patrick's Day-inspired burger and milkshake. 

The $15 OH Reuben burger is made with corned beef and is topped with sauerkraut, fried pickles and Thousand Island dressing. The Lucky Charms milkshake is vanilla ice cream that's blended with marshmallow and cereal. It's topped with whipped cream and more Lucky Charms and costs $9. 

Location: 1823 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Punk BurgerCourtesy of/Punk Burger

P'unk Burger is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a month-long specialty burger and milkshake.


Craftsman Row Saloon

Beginning on Wednesday and running through St. Patrick's Day on March 17, Craftsman Row Saloon will be offering several drink specials. 

The "Lucky You" milkshake is made with Bassett's Ice Cream that's blended with a sugar cookie. The mug will be fully decked out with icing, marshmallows, and Lucky Charms. It's also topped with a chocolate coin, an Irish potato, and a themed cookie. 

Other holiday-themed drink specials include the "Drunk Leprechaun," made with Jameson, Midori, apple, lime and Lucky Charms. The "Irish Flag" includes Bailey's, Grand Marnier and creme de menthe. 

The "Drink Your Luck" features Bailey's half and half, chocolate liqueur, and whiskey, while the "Freshwater Springs" is a mix of brandy, mint, rum, and lemon.  The "Chocolate and Cream" is made with Kahlua, Bailey's, and vodka. 

For those who are seeking something a little less sweet, the "Irish Maid" includes Jameson, cucumber, elderflower, lemon, and honey. 

Location: 112 S. 8th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Jerry's Bar

Check out Jerry's Bar in Northern Liberties on Sunday, March 13 for its St. Patrick's Day brunch. The bar and restaurant will have indoor, outdoor, and courtyard garden seating on the morning of the St. Patrick's Day Parade starting at 9 a.m.

Enjoy traditional Irish food, draft beers and speciality themed cocktails – including green mimosas.  

Location: 129 W. Laurel St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Jerry's BarCourtesy of/Kristine Kennedy

Jerry's Bar in Northern Liberties will celebrate St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, March 13 with a themed brunch, beginning at 9 a.m., just in time for the parade.


Tradesman's

The Midtown Village bar will open at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, with specials for both St. Patrick's Day and March Madness. Specials include $13 sheet nachos, $20 buckets of Founders Solid Gold, and the bar's fan-favorite green glitter beer. 

All draft beers will be green in celebration of the holiday, and you can add edible glitter for an extra $1. Other drink specials include the Irish Mule and the Old Irishman.

Location: 1322 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Bridget Foy's

Come out to 2nd and South St. on March 13, 16, or 17, for St. Patrick's Day food and drink specials from open to close, featuring live music from Emily Spencer. 

This year's specials at Bridget Foy's include corned beef and cabbage ($22), Guinness beef stew with Irish soda bread and green onion butter ($20), Irish whiskey flights ($18), and Bailey's chocolate cake ($9). Reservations can be made online or by phone at (215) 922-1813. 

Location: 200 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Bridget Foy'sCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Bridget Foy's is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with all-day specials on March 13, March 16, and March 17.


Wine Dive and Sonny's Cocktail Joint

These neighboring South Street dives will both be open for St. Patrick's Day with specials from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. on March 17. Enjoy $6 Guinness pours, $6 shots of Jameson or Tully's, and holiday-inspired food at either location. 

Wine Dive's streetery will be open, as will Sonny's back patio for plenty of outdoor seating. 

Location: 1506 and 1508 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday St. Patrick's Day Philadelphia Restaurants Evil Genius Beer Bars Food and Drink P'unk Burger Irish Deals

Videos

Featured

Limited - OddsJam Main2

Sports Betting: How I made over $400K living on the PA/NJ border
Limited - Navy Yard Philadelphia

Philly Shipyard is hiring Philly residents for full-time quality-wage careers

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Five essential tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Investigations

Police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Thomas Siderio in South Philly to be fired
Police Shooting Thomas Siderio

Health News

Even a mild COVID-19 infection can lead to changes in the brain, study finds
Mild COVID brain

Food & Drink

Pennsylvania craft breweries team up to release 'PA Pride' Hazy Double IPA
PA Pride Hazy Double IPA

Arts & Culture

Take a neighborhood walking tour this spring with Mural Arts Philadelphia
Mural Arts Spring Tour

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved