Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philly with a 'Magically Delicious' beer from Evil Genius

St. Patrick's Day is almost here, and the holiday is shaping up to be a bit more traditional than the last two years have been.

COVID-19 shut down much of the festivities during 2020 and 2021, but Philadelphia and its suburbs have lifted most of the restrictions that were put into place during the public health crisis – just in time for the celebrations.

Bars and restaurants throughout the Philly region have brought back their annual St. Patrick's Day specials, from limited-edition beers to extended happy hour specials throughout the month of March.



Those looking to get out to celebrate the holiday — even if you're just excited to check out the St. Patrick's Day parade when it returns on March 13 — can head to these bars and restaurants to check out their holiday deals.

Fishtown's Evil Genius is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a specialty beer release. "Magically Delicious" will be available for purchase starting on Friday, March 11.

The beer — a Hazy Oatmeal IPA brewed with Lucky Charms cereal — is back with a brand new label, so collectors can pick one up for the holiday. On March 17, Evil Genius will be open from 4 until 10 p.m., with happy hour from 4 until 6 p.m., featuring $5 beers, ciders, and wines.

Location: 1527 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

All month long, East Passyunk's popular burger spot will feature a St. Patrick's Day-inspired burger and milkshake.

The $15 OH Reuben burger is made with corned beef and is topped with sauerkraut, fried pickles and Thousand Island dressing. The Lucky Charms milkshake is vanilla ice cream that's blended with marshmallow and cereal. It's topped with whipped cream and more Lucky Charms and costs $9.

Location: 1823 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Beginning on Wednesday and running through St. Patrick's Day on March 17, Craftsman Row Saloon will be offering several drink specials.

The "Lucky You" milkshake is made with Bassett's Ice Cream that's blended with a sugar cookie. The mug will be fully decked out with icing, marshmallows, and Lucky Charms. It's also topped with a chocolate coin, an Irish potato, and a themed cookie.

Other holiday-themed drink specials include the "Drunk Leprechaun," made with Jameson, Midori, apple, lime and Lucky Charms. The "Irish Flag" includes Bailey's, Grand Marnier and creme de menthe.

The "Drink Your Luck" features Bailey's half and half, chocolate liqueur, and whiskey, while the "Freshwater Springs" is a mix of brandy, mint, rum, and lemon. The "Chocolate and Cream" is made with Kahlua, Bailey's, and vodka.

For those who are seeking something a little less sweet, the "Irish Maid" includes Jameson, cucumber, elderflower, lemon, and honey.

Location: 112 S. 8th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Check out Jerry's Bar in Northern Liberties on Sunday, March 13 for its St. Patrick's Day brunch. The bar and restaurant will have indoor, outdoor, and courtyard garden seating on the morning of the St. Patrick's Day Parade starting at 9 a.m.

Enjoy traditional Irish food, draft beers and speciality themed cocktails – including green mimosas.

Location: 129 W. Laurel St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

The Midtown Village bar will open at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, with specials for both St. Patrick's Day and March Madness. Specials include $13 sheet nachos, $20 buckets of Founders Solid Gold, and the bar's fan-favorite green glitter beer.

All draft beers will be green in celebration of the holiday, and you can add edible glitter for an extra $1. Other drink specials include the Irish Mule and the Old Irishman.

Location: 1322 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Come out to 2nd and South St. on March 13, 16, or 17, for St. Patrick's Day food and drink specials from open to close, featuring live music from Emily Spencer.

This year's specials at Bridget Foy's include corned beef and cabbage ($22), Guinness beef stew with Irish soda bread and green onion butter ($20), Irish whiskey flights ($18), and Bailey's chocolate cake ($9). Reservations can be made online or by phone at (215) 922-1813.

Location: 200 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

These neighboring South Street dives will both be open for St. Patrick's Day with specials from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. on March 17. Enjoy $6 Guinness pours, $6 shots of Jameson or Tully's, and holiday-inspired food at either location.

Wine Dive's streetery will be open, as will Sonny's back patio for plenty of outdoor seating.

Location: 1506 and 1508 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146