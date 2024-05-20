Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show returns in June featuring art therapy exhibition

Now in its 97th year, the Rittenhouse Square Fine Arts Show returns next month with a new element to show how art can impact everyday life.

The open-air art exhibit, which is expecting 20,000 attendees, will take place June 7-9 at Rittenhouse Square and feature about 145 artists, including some students from local schools and studios. Works in drawing and pastel, mixed media, oil and acrylic paint, printmaking, watercolor, and sculpture will all be on display.

"This is a unique experience that bridges art, culture and creativity," said Rinal Parikh, an artist who will be at the event. "Meeting these artists will expand your horizons as you find new ways to see the world and learn how artists share their lives with you through their art."

Works from 15 artists from Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs will be on display at the festival.

This year, attendees can also find representatives from the art therapy department at Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation. Art therapy is a practice that uses creative expression to aid physical, mental and emotional well-being. Artwork from patients at the Center City and South Philadelphia hospital locations will be on display at the event.

The Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show was founded in 1928 by art students who displayed their work in the park on clotheslines. It has continued every year since, going virtual during the pandemic and surviving police raids, protests and a lack of participants during World War II.

June 7-9

Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free

Rittenhouse Square

1800 Walnut St., Philadelphia