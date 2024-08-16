Rob McElhenney wants to show his deleted cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' on 'Welcome to Wrexham'

Rob McElhenney's cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine" was left on the cutting room floor, but the "Welcome to Wrexham" star still wants to fans to see his work for the Marvel Studio blockbuster.

Speaking to Variety's "Awards Circuit Podcast," McElhenney speculated on why his brief part didn't make it in the final cut and touched on the experience of working alongside his "Wrexham" co-star Ryan Reynolds on the movie set.

"Apparently my performance was not up to par," McElhenney said. "It is not the first time that I've been excised from the final cut of a film. It's happened many times, and I try not to take it personally, but this time, I think it was personal. I'm still waiting for (Reynolds) to say, 'surprise!'"

McElhenney suggested he may ask Marvel for permission to show the deleted sequence on his "Welcome to Wrexham" docuseries. According to film credits and a set photo shared by McElhenney, he portrayed an agent of the time-hopping TVA organization.

"I know that there was a lot of visual effects that were supposed to go into the sequence, and we thought it would be funny, because obviously that might be the reason that it got cut — because it's probably too expensive," McElhenney said.

Despite being cut, McElhenney said he enjoyed watching Reynolds in his element as the wise-cracking Deadpool.

"I've been technically working with Ryan as we're doing the documentary, but I've never seen him at work," McElhenney said. "And to see that machine that is the Marvel franchise, and specifically 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' was an honor to be a part of it. I got to play with the claws a little bit. Apparently, so did Ryan, because he used them to to excise me from his little film. Literally."

"Deadpool and Wolverine" featured a cavalcade of cameos, including an appearance from Wrexham player Paul Mullin as "Welshpool," a variant of Deadpool. The Marvel Studios film has grossed more than $1 billion and is closing in on the record for the top-grossing R-rated film of all time.

On the podcast, McElhenney also discussed the work of his wife Kaitlin Olson, who was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role in "Hacks." McElhenney is working on the 17th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and shared an image of the writers' room on social media Tuesday.