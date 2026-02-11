Roller Circus brings ‘Rodeo of Lonely Hearts’ to Love City Brewing on Valentine’s Day

A circus performed entirely on roller skates is coming to Love City Brewing this Valentine’s Day.

Roller Circus will stage two free performances of its “Rodeo of Lonely Hearts” show on Saturday, Feb. 14, transforming the brewery’s taproom into a high-energy variety showcase.

The Philadelphia-based troupe blends traditional and nontraditional circus skills into a show performed fully on wheels. The lineup includes aerial acts, juggling routines and comedy, all executed on roller skates.

The first performance begins at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. A second show starts at 8 p.m., with doors at 7:30 p.m. Both performances are free to attend and take place inside the brewery.

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 6 & 8 p.m.

Love City Brewing Callowhill

1023 Hamilton Street

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.



