Roller Circus brings ‘Rodeo of Lonely Hearts’ to Love City Brewing on Valentine’s Day

The high-energy variety show features aerialists, jugglers and comedians performing entirely on roller skates.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Valentine's Day Circus
LoveCityBrewing - Roller Circus Photo Credit/Michael Ermilio @michaeltakespicturesdotcom

Aerialists, jugglers and comedians will perform on roller skates during a Roller Circus show at Love City Brewing in Philadelphia.

A circus performed entirely on roller skates is coming to Love City Brewing this Valentine’s Day.

Roller Circus will stage two free performances of its “Rodeo of Lonely Hearts” show on Saturday, Feb. 14, transforming the brewery’s taproom into a high-energy variety showcase.

The Philadelphia-based troupe blends traditional and nontraditional circus skills into a show performed fully on wheels. The lineup includes aerial acts, juggling routines and comedy, all executed on roller skates.

The first performance begins at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. A second show starts at 8 p.m., with doors at 7:30 p.m. Both performances are free to attend and take place inside the brewery.

Roller Circus

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 6 & 8 p.m.
Love City Brewing Callowhill
1023 Hamilton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Free to attend

