December 28, 2023

Roosevelt Boulevard's I-76 West ramp to reopen Saturday

The exit closed Tuesday after a tractor-trailer crashed into the bridge, causing structural damage

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Closures
The I-76 West exit will reopen Saturday evening, PennDOT said. It's been closed since Tuesday after a vehicle collided with the bridge.

After a collision damaged the Roosevelt Boulevard exit to I-76 West earlier this week, PennDOT officials said it will reopen late Saturday. 

Reconstruction of the bridge, which leads to I-76 West and City Avenue, will begin Friday, PennDOT said. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, a right lane going west on I-76 between City Avenue and Lincoln Drive will be closed for the bridge's repair.

The ramp is expected to reopen Saturday evening, PennDOT said. It was closed Tuesday afternoon after a commercial truck with two shipping containers traveling under the bridge hit the structure. Pennsylvania state police said the containers were ejected onto the highway during the accident, and that the collision caused structural damage to the bridge.

On Wednesday, a PennDOT spokesperson said that design staffers had begun the repair process and needed repair supplies from a fabricator. 

In the meantime, drivers looking to use the ramp are instead asked to take the I-76 East exit, exit at Montgomery Avenue and then take that ramp to I-76 West.

This repair is one of many updates to Roosevelt Boulevard, which is undergoing a $12.5 million improvement project for intersection upgrades, bus lanes and road signals. A bill currently in the state Senate would make speed cameras permanent following a pilot program from 2020. 

