Roosevelt Boulevard's I-76 West ramp closed indefinitely following collision

Motorists can expect delays on the Roosevelt Expressway because the ramp that leads to I-76 West and City Avenue is closed until further notice, PennDOT officials said.

The ramp was shut down Tuesday afternoon after a large vehicle crash on the bridge caused structural damage. It will remain closed until engineers and contractors can make the required safety repairs, but PennDOT officials have not given a timeline.

The ramp – which is among Philadelphia's busiest junctures – remains closed as of Wednesday morning.

Drivers are being redirected to I-76 eastbound, Montgomery Avenue and then onto I-76 westbound. PennDOT advised drivers to follow detour signs and allow extra time for commuting.

Roosevelt Boulevard has been undergoing a $12.5 million improvement project that includes intersection upgrades, new bus lanes and road signals thanks to $12.5 million in state funding. A bill in the state Senate would make speed cameras permanent on the Boulevard following a pilot program that began in 2020.