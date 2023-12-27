More News:

December 27, 2023

Roosevelt Boulevard's I-76 West ramp closed indefinitely following collision

The bridge sustained structural damage in the crash. Motorists are advised to allow extra time for commuting while detours are in place

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Closures
Roosevelt I-76 closure Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Roosevelt Expressway ramp that leads to I-76 West and City Avenue has been closed indefinitely due to structural damage incurred during a vehicle collision on Tuesday, PennDOT officials say.

Motorists can expect delays on the Roosevelt Expressway because the ramp that leads to I-76 West and City Avenue is closed until further notice, PennDOT officials said.

The ramp was shut down Tuesday afternoon after a large vehicle crash on the bridge caused structural damage. It will remain closed until engineers and contractors can make the required safety repairs, but PennDOT officials have not given a timeline. 

The ramp – which is among Philadelphia's busiest junctures – remains closed as of Wednesday morning. 

Drivers are being redirected to I-76 eastbound, Montgomery Avenue and then onto I-76 westbound. PennDOT advised drivers to follow detour signs and allow extra time for commuting. 

Roosevelt Boulevard has been undergoing a $12.5 million improvement project that includes intersection upgrades, new bus lanes and road signals thanks to $12.5 million in state funding. A bill in the state Senate would make speed cameras permanent on the Boulevard following a pilot program that began in 2020. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Closures Roosevelt Boulevard City Avenue Traffic PennDOT I-76 Commuting

Videos

Featured

Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Independence Blue Cross is hosting a food drive at IBX RiverRink Winterfest
Limited - IBEW Norristown Ceremony 3

Norristown elementary students received prizes for submitted art and essays

Just In

Must Read

Government

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker names Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel as city's next managing director
Parker Thiel Philly

Sponsored

Protect those who serve and keep us safe
Limited - NJ State Police

Health News

City warns of possible measles exposure after case confirmed in Center City office building
Measles exposure Center City

Holiday

There are many places to recycle Christmas trees in Philadelphia, including the Philly Goat Project
Recycle Christmas Philly

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers' point streak finally snapped against Predators
Joel-Farabee-Flyers-Preds-12.21.23-NHL.jpg

Family-Friendly

American Revolution museum to offer winter-themed activities for kids between Christmas and New Year's
American Revolution Winter

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved