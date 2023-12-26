Nifty Fifty's sets opening date for new Abington restaurant

Retro diner franchise Nifty Fifty's is set to open its newest location in Abington Township early in the new year.

The restaurant known for its neon signage, breakfast, burgers and shakes will hold a soft opening on Jan. 6, followed by a grand opening on Jan. 8, Glenside Local reported.

Renovations on the property at 1140 Old York Rd. have been underway for months. The restaurant was expected to debut last fall, but the opening date was pushed back twice as construction and local permits were delayed.

Earlier in December, the restaurant posted a photo on Facebook showing the building's progress. Owner Chan Nuth told Glenside Local he's been hiring and training staff in preparation for the opening.

The restaurant is located near Abington's junior and senior high schools and Abington Jefferson Hospital. The project faced some concerns about parking during the planning stage, but Nuth said the business will have about 30 available parking spaces. Customers will not be able to park on side streets around the restaurant.

"We don’t want to bother the neighborhood," Nuth said.

The first Nifty Fifty's opened in 1987 in Ridley Township, Delaware County. The nostalgia-driven concept later opened long-running shops in Northeast Philly and Turnersville, New Jersey. Additional franchise locations in the Philly area have opened in recent years in Fishtown, Newtown Square, Warminster and South Philly.