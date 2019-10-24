Root Market, a pop-up grocery store, opens in Old City

Root Market has opened its doors in Old City.

Inside the pop-up grocery store, guests will find fresh produce from co-op Lancaster Farm Fresh, as well as items from ReAnimator Coffee, Fifth of a Farm Creations, Soom and Lost Bread Co. (Yes, you can get the pretzels shortbread cookies there!).

Also, the shelves are stocked with more than 100 speciality items and pantry staples.

What's really interesting about Root Market, however, is that items have accompanying recipe suggestions and cooking instructions.

So if you pop in to pick up something for dinner, you may be enticed to get out of your comfort zone and try cooking new meal.

"We chose the pop-up concept so that we can stay flexible and evolve based on input from the community," said Margaret Gushue, a baker who owns Root Market with chef Claire Phelan.

"With enough neighborhood interest and support, we hope to open a more permanent space in 2020 with expanded inventory, cooking lessons and community events," she explained.

For now, Root Market plans to be open through late December at its current location. You'll find it at 216 Market St., in the space formerly occupied by Silence Dogood’s Tavern.

Root Market

Open through late December

Monday through Friday from 1-7 p.m.

Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon

216 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



