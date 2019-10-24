More Events:

October 24, 2019

Root Market, a pop-up grocery store, opens in Old City

The shop is stocked with fresh produce, locally sourced products and speciality items

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Markets
Root Market opens in Old City Photo by Markus Spiske/on Unsplash

Root Market, a pop-up grocery store, is now open in Old City. You can pick up fresh produce from the shop.

Root Market has opened its doors in Old City.

Inside the pop-up grocery store, guests will find fresh produce from co-op Lancaster Farm Fresh, as well as items from ReAnimator Coffee, Fifth of a Farm Creations, Soom and Lost Bread Co. (Yes, you can get the pretzels shortbread cookies there!).

RELATED: Heyday, a beautiful facial shop, is now open in Rittenhouse | Porcos and Small Oven opening in space that was Kermit's Bake Shoppe

Also, the shelves are stocked with more than 100 speciality items and pantry staples.

What's really interesting about Root Market, however, is that items have accompanying recipe suggestions and cooking instructions.

So if you pop in to pick up something for dinner, you may be enticed to get out of your comfort zone and try cooking new meal.

"We chose the pop-up concept so that we can stay flexible and evolve based on input from the community," said Margaret Gushue, a baker who owns Root Market with chef Claire Phelan.

"With enough neighborhood interest and support, we hope to open a more permanent space in 2020 with expanded inventory, cooking lessons and community events," she explained.

For now, Root Market plans to be open through late December at its current location. You'll find it at 216 Market St., in the space formerly occupied by Silence Dogood’s Tavern.

Root Market

Open through late December
Monday through Friday from 1-7 p.m.
Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon
216 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Markets Philadelphia Openings Grocery Stores Old City Shopping

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies hire Joe Girardi as next manager
Joe Girardi Phillies manager odds

Politics

Mayor Jim Kenney just endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president
1023_Jim Kenney

Prevention

Does poor dental hygiene impact your heart health?
oral hygiene heart

Sixers

Sixers show they can finally win games without overextending Joel Embiid
8_Joel_Embiid_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

El Techo on top of the Philly Pod hotel offers rooftop dining year-round
El Techo

Movies

Where to watch 'The Irishman' in theaters this November
The Irishman where to watch in theaters

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved