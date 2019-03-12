Roots Picnic announces lineup, new venue for 2019

March 12, 2019
Tuesday morning, the date, location and lineup for the 2019 Roots Picnic was announced.
This year, the summer festival featuring various musical acts will take place Saturday, June 1, at a new venue. After 11 years at Festival Pier at Penn's Landing, the location is changing to the Mann Center for Performing Arts in Fairmount Park.
The new festival grounds will include three stages for music, gaming, art and dialogue.
Questlove announced the news on his Instagram, as well as this year's performers, which include 21 Savage and H.E.R.
The Roots will perform their iconic album "Things Fall Apart" in honor of its 20th anniversary.
This is your first look at the lineup for the 2019 #RootsPicnic. First & foremost we wanna say that for the longest all we ever wanted to do was to give our hometown the dopest festival ever. It was a great 11 years at #PennsLanding: now its time to rise up. We going to greener pastures! We are moving the picnic to the MannMusicCenterGrounds in #FairmountPark. Yes! Literally GREENER PASTURES! Trust us on this! Ample parking and transportation services will be on call and provided (Septa/Uber/Lyft)—-and finally we have GRASS to have a real picnic!
Boom! This Is the #RootsPicnic lineup for 2019. At The Mann At Fairmount Park! @rootspicnic
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15, at noon.
Saturday, June 1
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131
