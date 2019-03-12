More Events:

March 12, 2019

Roots Picnic announces lineup, new venue for 2019

The Roots will perform their iconic album 'Things Fall Apart' at this year's festival

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Questlove walking on the 2019 Oscars red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre located at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 24, 2019.

Tuesday morning, the date, location and lineup for the 2019 Roots Picnic was announced.

This year, the summer festival featuring various musical acts will take place Saturday, June 1, at a new venue. After 11 years at Festival Pier at Penn's Landing, the location is changing to the Mann Center for Performing Arts in Fairmount Park.

The new festival grounds will include three stages for music, gaming, art and dialogue.

RELATED: Playground in Pittsburgh's Frick Park renamed "Mac Miller's Blue Slide Park" on maps | Brie Larson celebrates "Captain Marvel" success and surprises moviegoers in NJ | The Mann Center is being renovated just in time for summer concert season

Questlove announced the news on his Instagram, as well as this year's performers, which include 21 Savage and H.E.R.

The Roots will perform their iconic album "Things Fall Apart" in honor of its 20th anniversary.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15, at noon.

2019 Roots Picnic

Saturday, June 1
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131

Sinead Cummings
