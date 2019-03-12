Roots Picnic announces lineup, new venue for 2019

Tuesday morning, the date, location and lineup for the 2019 Roots Picnic was announced.

This year, the summer festival featuring various musical acts will take place Saturday, June 1, at a new venue. After 11 years at Festival Pier at Penn's Landing, the location is changing to the Mann Center for Performing Arts in Fairmount Park.

The new festival grounds will include three stages for music, gaming, art and dialogue.



Questlove announced the news on his Instagram, as well as this year's performers, which include 21 Savage and H.E.R.



The Roots will perform their iconic album "Things Fall Apart" in honor of its 20th anniversary.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15, at noon.



Saturday, June 1

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131



