December 12, 2019

Pose for photos with Nick Elmi dressed as Santa, decorate cookies at Royal Boucherie

Two festive events are coming up at the Old City restaurant

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Nick Elmi hosting holiday events at Royal Boucherie Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

St. Nick, aka chef Nick Elmi dressed as Santa, will pose for pictures at his restaurant Royal Boucherie on Dec. 21.

Chef Nick Elmi's Royal Boucherie in Old City is celebrating the holidays with two festive events ahead of Christmas.

From 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, those young and old can stop by for a photo with jolly St. Nick, aka Elmi dressed as Santa, and enjoy the festively decorated restaurant.

RELATED: Tired Hands Brewing opens shop at Comcast Center for holiday season

Then from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, Royal Boucherie will host cookie decorating with Brewery Ommegang on the tented second floor patio.

For $10, guests can decorate cookies while sipping on Ommegang ciders. Cookies and the first cider are included in the price.

Also, for those who've left their holiday shopping to the last minute, there will an opportunity to buy a signed copy of Elmi's new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia, for $35 during both events.

Royal Boucherie is located at 52 S. Second St. The restaurant serves French-inspired food, such as pork-stuffed fried olives, steak au poivre and Champagne-braised escargot. There's also a raw bar and selection of charcuterie.

Recently, the restaurant began serving a three-course "express lunch" for $25, available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also during lunch, Royal Boucherie offers $2 martinis with purchase of entrée.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

