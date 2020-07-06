More News:

July 06, 2020

Rutgers University to hold majority of fall 2020 classes online

On-campus housing for students will be 'extremely limited,' school president Jonathan Holloway says

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Education COVID-19
Rutgers Fall 2020 semester Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

To prepare for a semester that will take place mostly remotely at each of its campuses, Rutgers is increasing the remote capacities of essential services – like as academic, health, and wellness counseling.

Rutgers University will hold the most of classes for the upcoming fall semester virtually with a limited number of in-person classes, university president Jonathan Holloway said Monday. 

In a letter written to Rutgers students, faculty, and staff, Holloway said the college is preparing for online instruction this fall by making more investments in technology and training to enhance students' remote educational experiences. 

The university also is increasing the remote capacities of essential services – such as academic, health, and wellness counseling – to be made available to all students. That includes the school's libraries and IT infrastructure. 

There will be a limited number of classes with direct, in-person access, so long as they adhere to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Such courses include arts, laboratory or field work, and clinical instruction.

On-campus housing for undergraduate students will be "extremely limited," and the chancellors of Rutgers' campuses in New Brunswick, Camden and Newark will be responsible for communicating which students will have priority for those spots.

Holloway, who became Rutgers' president last Wednesday, wrote that the school came to the decision to focus on remote learning this upcoming fall "after careful consideration of all possible models for safely and effectively delivering instruction during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic."

The decision wasn't made "easily or hastily," Halloway said, and there were discussions with public health experts, faculty, deans, provosts, and chancellors during the past several months.

The university wanted to have as normal of a fall semester as possible, but the continued rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic and the state of the public health crisis in New Jersey forced the school to change course, Holloway said.

He assured Rutgers students that all online classes will meet the university's educational standards.

"The decisions and protocols outlined here are important and necessary, but they are not easy," Halloway wrote. "As your new president, I would like nothing more than to declare that it's safe to resume the normal course of operations across all of Rutgers for every member of our community."

"I can assure you that we will do all we can to move toward that goal, knowing how vital our in-person interactions are to the vibrancy of a university. And in the meantime, we will strive to ensure the highest quality academic experience for all our students, who remain at the center of our mission."

All campus events remain suspended for the fall semester, but no decisions have been made yet about the fall sports season, Holloway said. Rutgers will follow the guidances from athletic conferences and New Jersey officials.

Decisions on classes and housing for the spring semester will be made later this year after analyzing how the fall semester goes and the state of the COVID-19 pandemic at that time, as well as guidelines from state and federal governments, Holloway wrote.

Colleges and universities across New Jersey were ordered to shut down in-person classes and activity on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has said that institutions of higher education can resume on-campus operations through a three-step process.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education COVID-19 Philadelphia Higher Education Coronavirus Rutgers Universities Rutgers University Rutgers-Camden Schools Colleges

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

5 things Phillies fans are (rightfully) worrying about heading into season
Phillies-summer-training-citizens-bank-park_070620_USAT

Weather

Fourth of July weekend weather: Fun in the sun, but rain could hinder some plans
Fourth of July weather Philadelphia

Prevention

Put your face mask on in Pennsylvania; it's now an order
Pennsylvania face masks

Eagles

Eagles new player (or current player with new role) series: Boston Scott edition
070620BostonScott

Arts & Culture

Wilma Theater unveils plans for arena inspired by Shakespeare’s Globe
Wilma Theater Globe

Food & Drink

Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack opens for the summer on 13th Street
Salty's Seafood & Ice Cream Shack

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved