2 Rutgers students diagnosed with bacterial meningitis

A student at Rutgers University in New Brunswick has been diagnosed with meningitis, nearly three weeks after another student came down with the bacterial infection.

In the most recent case, a student hospitalized on Saturday is receiving treatment, the school announced in a mass email sent to all students and staff on Sunday. In the first case, the student was hospitalized on February 4, received treatment and was released from the hospital, Patch reports.

Per NBC, the university claims that those who had close contact with the student are being notified in order for them to receive antibiotics as a preventative measure.

Public health officials are investigating whether the two cases may be linked. They know that the first student was diagnosed with meningitis type B, the university said, adding that the serogroup (or, type of virus) of meningitis that infected the second student has not yet been determined.

Bacterial meningitis is very serious and can be deadly. In fact, death can occur in as little as a few hours, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people recover, but permanent disabilities (such as brain damage, hearing loss and learning disabilities) can result from the infection.

Symptoms include sudden onset of fever, headache and stiff neck but these symptoms may be accompanied by nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light or mental confusion. There are a number of antibiotics that can treat bacterial meningitis, but the best way to protect against the disease is via vaccination, the CDC explains.