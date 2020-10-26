More Sports:

October 26, 2020

Jaguars running back, former Temple standout Ryquell Armstead facing serious COVID-19 complications

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL COVID-19
Ryquell Armstead COVID-19 Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

Ryquell Armsead, 23, has been hospitalized twice with COVID-19 and will likely not return to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the rest of the 2020 NFL season.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead is expected to miss the remainder of the 2020 NFL season as he recovers from a serious case of COVID-19, according to reports.

Armstead, a product of Temple University, has been placed on the Jaguars' reserve/COVID-19 list twice this season. The second time came in early September, when it was hoped Amstead would be able to make a return to the field.

But Armstead reportedly has been hospitalized twice in the past few months after suffering from a variety of complications from the virus, including significant respiratory issues, according to ESPN.

The 23-year-old back was expected to have a large role in the Jaguars' offense after the team cut former first-round pick Leonard Fournette. In Armstead's absence, the Jaguars have turned to rookie undrafted free agent James Robinson, who has totaled an impressive 481 yards and four touchdowns through seven games.

Armstead was selected by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent four years at Temple, amassing 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior year.

Last season in Jacksonville, Armstead ran for 108 yards on 35 carries and caught 14 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Sources told ESPN Armstead is expected to recover and return to the team at full strength next season.

Former Jaguars teammate and friend Calais Campbell, now with the Baltimore Ravens, said he has spoken with Armstead and added that the case highlights the seriousness of the virus.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL COVID-19 Jacksonville Temple University Temple Football

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery and the latest Eagles trade rumors
Howie-Roseman_010820_usat

Investigations

SEPTA police officer charged in alleged baton assault on protesters
Rizzo SEPTA Assault

Illness

Philly could be entering 'dangerous period' of COVID-19 pandemic, health commissioner says
Philly COVID-10 Dangerous

Eagles

Ranking the Giants' 10 worst 'gut punch' losses to the Eagles
102320DeSeanJackson

Food & Drink

Philly takeout spot named best place to get a hot dog in Pennsylvania
Johnny's Hots Fishtown

Holiday

'Winter on Broad Street' is a new holiday attraction outside the Wells Fargo Center
Winter on Broad

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved