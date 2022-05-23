Sabrina's Cafe to open Graduate Hospital location at former Honey's Sit 'N Eat

Sabrina's Cafe, the Philadelphia brunch staple, will open its newest restaurant this week in Graduate Hospital.

The chain is replacing another popular Philly brunch spot at 2101 South St. Honey's Sit 'N Eat closed its restaurant there last June, citing the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a focus on its Northern Liberties location.

The new Sabrina's Cafe is currently holding a soft-opening for family and friends, but is expected to be open to the public by Thursday. It will open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The menu is the same across all of Sabrina's Philly locations. Brunch favorites like breakfast tacos, lemon ricotta blueberry pancakes and shrimp soba noodle salad are served alongside specialty drinks like the stuffed French toast latte and the blackberry lavender white chocolate latte.

The Graduate Hospital cafe is the first Sabrina's location to include bar service. Owners Robert and Raquel DeAbreu announced earlier this year that the restaurant would serve cocktails during its boozy brunch in addition to regular dining service. The other Sabrina's locations are BYOB.

It also will feature draft kombucha, freshly pressed juices and local treats.

"It's a great location, a great neighborhood," DeAbreu told What Now Philadelphia. "I think it's well situated. The space was also ideal, not too big, not too large. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the community where we can serve good food and great hospitality."

In April 2021, Sabrina's Cafe closed its original restaurant, located in the Italian Market, due to low sales and staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since opening that first cafe in 2001, Sabrina's has added two Philly restaurants, in University City and the art museum area, and expanded to Wynnewood, Montgomery County and Collingswood, New Jersey.

The chain consistently ranks among the best breakfast and brunch spots in the city. In 2020 Conde Nast Traveller called the now-closed Italian Market location a "Philadelphia institution," likening brunch there to a run up the steps of the art museum.