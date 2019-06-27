More News:

June 27, 2019

Salem Oak Tree keepsakes available to visitors of fallen 500-year-old relic

By Michael Tanenbaum
The Historic Salem Oak Tree in New Jersey was estimated to be between 500 and 600 years old. It uprooted and collapsed on June 6, 2019.

Admirers of the centuries-old Salem Oak Tree that fell to the ground earlier this month can now own a piece of history to preserve their memories of the majestic tree.

The Salem Friends Meeting, whose Quaker cemetery was home to the 500-plus-year-old tree, is giving away leaves and small pieces of branches to those who visit the fallen oak at 200 E. Broadway St. in Salem.

The tree came crashing down on June 6 after several weeks of heavy rain and flooding in South Jersey. Preservation efforts had been ongoing in recent years to keep the tree braced upright. 

Adding to the Salem Oak Tree's lore, a historical marker at the site notes it was the location of a 1675 peace treaty between Quaker John Fenwick and the Lenni Lenape Native Americans.

Members of the Salem Friends Meeting told NJ.com they've already been giving away leaves to those who visit the cemetery. The next step will be giving away branches less than three inches thick.

The fallen tree remains at the site as Salem Friends Meeting and other community groups determine how best to remove and distribute the tree's remains.

Those interested in obtaining larger pieces of the tree's wood are asked to contact Salem Friends Meeting by email at thesalemoak@gmail.com.

