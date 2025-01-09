Center City gaming venue to let people slay zombies, sail the Seven Seas and go on other virtual reality adventures

An entertainment venue that takes people on virtual zombie-hunting and alien-fighting missions is opening its first Philadelphia location.

Sandbox VR will take over the second floor at 1712 Walnut St., sharing the building with Saatva, a mattress store on the ground level. Construction will begin in a few weeks, a press representative said, with a projected opening to follow in April.

To play in one of Sandbox VR's virtual worlds, players strap on headsets and motion sensors. These devices facilitate full body movement in pretend settings, allowing parties of up to six people to interact with one another and their video game opponents. Bookings typically range from $50-$60 per guest.

Sandbox VR offers players a suite of "experiences." Some of them are based on Netflix titles like "Squid Game" and "Rebel Moon." Others transport people to pirate ships, outer space or a fantasy universe. The company also has three options for would-be zombie hunters. "Deadwood Phobia" drops players into an abandoned hospital crawling with the undead, while "Deadwood Mansion" features a spooky old manor and "Deadwood Valley" spans an entire town. All nine Sandbox VR games will be available at the Philadelphia location.

The Walnut Street space will be divided into four gaming bays capable of hosting 40-50 guests per hour, according to LOL Entertainment. The Chicago-based agency has partnered with Sandbox VR to open new franchise locations in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Boston and Washington, D.C. It struck a similar deal to bring the Museum of Illusions to Old City in 2022.

"As someone who grew up in the area, I know how perfectly this location fits the city's vibrant tech and entertainment scene," Rob Cooper, CEO and founder of LOL Entertainment, said in a statement. "Partnering with Sandbox VR to transform this historic Walnut Street space into a cutting-edge virtual reality destination shows our commitment to Philadelphia's growth as a hub for innovative entertainment."

Sandbox VR has yet to enter the Philadelphia market, but it has a presence in Pennsylvania. Its Pittsburgh location opened in 2023.

