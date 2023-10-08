More Culture:

Santucci's to bring its famous square pizza to Brigantine, expanding its Jersey Shore footprint

Founded in 1959, the Philadelphia staple is opening its fourth N.J. location at the site of a former 7-11 in the popular shore town

Founded in Philly in 1959, Santucci's Original Square Pizza will soon bring its signature square pies to the Jersey shore with a new location in Brigantine, N.J.

A longtime staple of the Philly pizza scene is expanding its footprint at the Jersey Shore. Santucci's Original Square Pizza is planning on opening a new location in Brigantine, N.J., bringing its presence in the Garden State to a total of four pizza shops. 

The new pizza shop will be the third Santucci's location to open up down the shore, following its locations in Wildwood and Ventnor City, N.J. Santucci's also operates another New Jersey location in Washington Township. 

While no official opening date has been announced, Brigantine residents and visitors can expect the new Santucci's to open there "soon," according to a recent post on the pizza chain's Facebook page. Santucci's Brigantine location is slated to set up shop in a building that formerly housed a 7-11 convenience store. The new Santucci's will reportedly include two floors of seating and outside dining, according to South Jersey Food Scene.

Founded in 1959 in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia, Santucci's has become known for its signature square-shaped pizza pies that contain sauce on top of the cheese. The pizzeria also serves pasta, sandwiches, wings, salads, burgers and more. Santucci's Philly locations include restaurants in the Italian Market, Roxborough and on North Broad Street. First opened in 2015, Santucci's North Broad location is unique in that operates a full bar, while the pizzeria's other Philly locations are BYOBs. 

Santucci's first began its Jersey Shore expansion in 2018, when the popular pizza chain was approved to open a new location in the site of a former hardware store in Ventnor City. It then opened another new spot on the boardwalk in Ocean City, N.J. in 2019, although that location has since permanently closed its doors. Last year, Santucci's opened up yet another seashore location in Wildwood, N.J. 

In addition to its Philadelphia and New Jersey pizza shops, Santucci's also operates locations outside the city in Media, Paoli and Mechanicsburg, Pa. 



