Saquon Barkley (and other Eagles players) records tracker

In case you haven't been watching Philadelphia Eagles games all season, Saquon Barkley is pretty good, and he's having an incredible season. Barkley has already broken the Eagles' single-season rushing record with four games to play, and he might also break the NFL's single-season rushing record, which has been in place since 1984.

Here we'll track his progress toward that record, and other milestones along the way. And while we'll at it, we'll track some other records that could also be broken by other Eagles players this season.

Single-season rushing record

As noted above, Barkley already owns the Eagles' single-season rushing record, formerly held by LeSean McCoy, who set his record in 2013. Barkley passed McCoy after just 13 games. An updated Eagles' single-season rushing leaderboard, as Barkley continues to put more distance between himself and the rest:

Eagles single-season rushing leaders Yards Saquon Barkley, 2024 1623 (4 games to go) LeSean McCoy, 2013 1607 Wilbert Montgomery, 1979 1512 Ricky Watters, 1996 1411 Wilbert Montgomery, 1981 1402 Brian Westbrook, 2007 1333



There's a pretty big gap between the Eagles' single-season high and the NFL's single-season rushing leaderboard. There have been eight 2000+ yard seasons, noted here:

NFL single-season rushing leaders Yards Eric Dickerson, Rams, 1984 2105 Adrian Peterson, Vikings, 2012 2097 Jamal Lewis, Ravens, 2003 2066 Barry Sanders, Lions, 1997 2053 Derrick Henry, Titans, 2020 2027 Terrell Davis, Broncos, 1998 2008 Chris Johnson, Titans, 2009 2006 O.J. Simpson, Bills, 1973 2003

Barkley is on pace for 2122 rushing yards this season, which would narrowly top Dickerson's 2105. Of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't note that Dickerson set his record when the NFL still played 16-game seasons, while Barkley would have the advantage of an extra game.

Three of the Eagles' four remaining opponents have bottom-six run defenses:

Opponent Rush yards allowed per game NFL Rank Week 15, Steelers 91.5 4 Week 16, At Commanders 137.0 27 Week 17, Cowboys 141.9 30 Week 18, Giants 141.7 29

Barkley has a good chance of maintaining his record-breaking pace. Of course, there's always a chance the Eagles will rest starters Week 18 if they're locked into their playoff seed. Because the Eagles are Super Bowl contenders, resting key players in advance of the playoffs will almost certainly take precedence over chasing records. The only way I could envision Barkley playing in a meaningless Week 18 game is if he had a small number of yards needed to break the record, which oh by the way would come against his former team.

Yards from scrimmage

Barkley also has a chance to break records for yards from scrimmage in a single-season. The Eagles' record for yards from scrimmage in a single season is held by McCoy, again, in 2013:

Eagles single-season yards from scrimmage leaders Yards from scrimmage LeSean McCoy, 2013 2146 Brian Westbrook, 2007 2104 Wilbert Montgomery, 1979 2006 Wilbert Montgomery, 1981 1923 Brian Westbrook, 2006 1916 Saquon Barkley, 2024 1890 (4 games to go)



Barkley is on pace for 2471 yards from scrimmage, which would beat McCoy by more than 300 yards. Barkley is not on pace to break the NFL's single-season yards from scrimmage record, which is held by Chris Johnson.

NFL single-season yards from scrimmage leaders Tards from scrimmage Chris Johnson, Titans, 2009 2509 Marshall Faulk, Rams, 1999 2429 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, 2019 2392 Tiki Barber, Giants, 2005 2390 LaDainian Tomlinson, Chargers, 2003 2370



If Barkley can keep his current pace, he would finish second all-time behind Johnson, but ahead of Tiki Barber, who had harsh words for Barkley after the Giants didn't want to bring Barkley back so he signed with the Eagles in free agency.

Single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback

The single-season record for rushing TDs by a quarterback is held by Jalen Hurts, who set the record last season. Hurts shares that record with the Bills' Josh Allen, who also ran for 15 TDs last season.

Single-season rushing TDs by a QB TDs Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 2023 15 Josh Allen, Bills, 2023 15 Cam Newton, Panthers, 2011 14 Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 2024 13 (4 games to go) Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 2022 13



As you can see, Hurts has 13 rushing TDs in 2024, most of which have come via Brotherly Shoves after Barkley was tackled at the 1 yard line.

Hurts actually has at least 10 rushing TDs every season he has been a full-time starter. He is on pace for 17 rushing TDs, which would give him sole ownership of the single-season record.

Hurts is already third all-time in rushing TDs by a quarterback:

All-time rushing TDs by a QB TDs Cam Newton 75 Josh Allen 62 Jalen Hurts 54 Steve Young 43 Jack Kemp 40



Allen and Hurts are both likely to pass Newton at some point in their respective careers. It's probably only a matter of who gets there first.

Total tackles in a single season

Zack Baun has 129 tackles this season. He is on pace for 169 tackles this season. That would place him third in a single season in team history:

Eagles tackles,m single season Tackles Byron Evans, 1989 184 Byron Evans, 1992 175 T.J. Edwards, 2022 159 Andre Waters, 1991 156 Andre Waters, 1988 154



Baun would have to average 13.8 tackles per game over his last four games. Unlikely, but possible.