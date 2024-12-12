More Sports:

December 12, 2024

Saquon Barkley (and other Eagles players) records tracker

How many more yards does Saquon Barkley need to set the NFL single-season rushing record?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
120524SaquonBarkley Katie Stratman/Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley

In case you haven't been watching Philadelphia Eagles games all season, Saquon Barkley is pretty good, and he's having an incredible season. Barkley has already broken the Eagles' single-season rushing record with four games to play, and he might also break the NFL's single-season rushing record, which has been in place since 1984. 

Here we'll track his progress toward that record, and other milestones along the way. And while we'll at it, we'll track some other records that could also be broken by other Eagles players this season.

Single-season rushing record

As noted above, Barkley already owns the Eagles' single-season rushing record, formerly held by LeSean McCoy, who set his record in 2013. Barkley passed McCoy after just 13 games. An updated Eagles' single-season rushing leaderboard, as Barkley continues to put more distance between himself and the rest:

Eagles single-season rushing leaders Yards 
Saquon Barkley, 2024 1623 (4 games to go) 
LeSean McCoy, 2013 1607 
Wilbert Montgomery, 1979 1512 
Ricky Watters, 1996 1411 
Wilbert Montgomery, 1981 1402 
Brian Westbrook, 2007 1333 


There's a pretty big gap between the Eagles' single-season high and the NFL's single-season rushing leaderboard. There have been eight 2000+ yard seasons, noted here:

 NFL single-season rushing leadersYards 
Eric Dickerson, Rams, 1984 2105 
 Adrian Peterson, Vikings, 20122097 
Jamal Lewis, Ravens, 2003 2066 
Barry Sanders, Lions, 1997 2053 
Derrick Henry, Titans, 2020 2027 
 Terrell Davis, Broncos, 19982008 
Chris Johnson, Titans, 2009 2006 
O.J. Simpson, Bills, 1973 2003 

Barkley is on pace for 2122 rushing yards this season, which would narrowly top Dickerson's 2105. Of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't note that Dickerson set his record when the NFL still played 16-game seasons, while Barkley would have the advantage of an extra game.

Three of the Eagles' four remaining opponents have bottom-six run defenses:

 OpponentRush yards allowed per game NFL Rank 
Week 15, Steelers 91.5 
Week 16, At Commanders 137.0 27 
 Week 17, Cowboys141.9 30 
Week 18, Giants 141.7 29 

Barkley has a good chance of maintaining his record-breaking pace. Of course, there's always a chance the Eagles will rest starters Week 18 if they're locked into their playoff seed. Because the Eagles are Super Bowl contenders, resting key players in advance of the playoffs will almost certainly take precedence over chasing records. The only way I could envision Barkley playing in a meaningless Week 18 game is if he had a small number of yards needed to break the record, which oh by the way would come against his former team.

121224SaquonMeter

Yards from scrimmage

Barkley also has a chance to break records for yards from scrimmage in a single-season. The Eagles' record for yards from scrimmage in a single season is held by McCoy, again, in 2013:

Eagles single-season yards from scrimmage leaders Yards from scrimmage 
LeSean McCoy, 2013 2146 
Brian Westbrook, 2007 2104 
Wilbert Montgomery, 1979 2006 
Wilbert Montgomery, 1981 1923 
Brian Westbrook, 2006 1916 
Saquon Barkley, 2024 1890 (4 games to go) 


Barkley is on pace for 2471 yards from scrimmage, which would beat McCoy by more than 300 yards. Barkley is not on pace to break the NFL's single-season yards from scrimmage record, which is held by Chris Johnson.

NFL single-season yards from scrimmage leaders Tards from scrimmage 
Chris Johnson, Titans, 2009 2509 
Marshall Faulk, Rams, 1999 2429 
Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, 2019 2392 
Tiki Barber, Giants, 2005 2390 
LaDainian Tomlinson, Chargers, 2003 2370 


If Barkley can keep his current pace, he would finish second all-time behind Johnson, but ahead of Tiki Barber, who had harsh words for Barkley after the Giants didn't want to bring Barkley back so he signed with the Eagles in free agency.

Single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback

The single-season record for rushing TDs by a quarterback is held by Jalen Hurts, who set the record last season. Hurts shares that record with the Bills' Josh Allen, who also ran for 15 TDs last season.

 Single-season rushing TDs by a QBTDs 
Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 2023 15 
Josh Allen, Bills, 2023 15 
Cam Newton, Panthers, 2011 14 
Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 2024 13 (4 games to go) 
Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 2022 13 


As you can see, Hurts has 13 rushing TDs in 2024, most of which have come via Brotherly Shoves after Barkley was tackled at the 1 yard line.

121224HurtsVulture

Hurts actually has at least 10 rushing TDs every season he has been a full-time starter. He is on pace for 17 rushing TDs, which would give him sole ownership of the single-season record.

Hurts is already third all-time in rushing TDs by a quarterback:

All-time rushing TDs by a QB TDs 
Cam Newton 75 
Josh Allen 62 
Jalen Hurts 54 
Steve Young 43 
Jack Kemp 40 


Allen and Hurts are both likely to pass Newton at some point in their respective careers. It's probably only a matter of who gets there first.

Total tackles in a single season

Zack Baun has 129 tackles this season. He is on pace for 169 tackles this season. That would place him third in a single season in team history:

 Eagles tackles,m single seasonTackles 
 Byron Evans, 1989  184 
Byron Evans, 1992 175 
T.J. Edwards, 2022 159 
Andre Waters, 1991 156 
Andre Waters, 1988 154 


Baun would have to average 13.8 tackles per game over his last four games. Unlikely, but possible.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Saquon Barkley

Videos

Featured

Limited - Manayunk - Taqueria Amor

Experience Manayunk magic this holiday season!
Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

As drone sightings mount in area, lawmakers call for transparency

Drones Philly Fitzpatrick

Sponsored

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

Holiday

Self-taught photographer sells city prints at Christmas Village

christmas village russ brown photography

Healthy Eating

Some added sugar sources, like soda, increase risk of heart disease more than others, study finds

121024sodasaddedsugar.jpg

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Fishtown Freeze and hot chocolate crawl

Weekend guide

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved