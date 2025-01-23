More Sports:

January 23, 2025

Saquon Barkley joins very small group of Eagles' NFL MVP finalists

There have been very few Eagles individual award winners in the storied history of the franchise.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
11925_EaglesRams_Saquon-Barkley-3965.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

No Eagles player has won an NFL MVP award since 1960 — when Norm Van Brocklin did it for that NFL Championship team 65 years ago. 

Saquon Barkley probably won't be the second, as the ninth ever 2,000-yard rusher is likely to fall behind a quarterback (probably Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson) in voting this year. But he does join a very exclusive and small list.

If Barkley is able to finish third behind Allen and Jackson, as many expect he will, the running back will become just the 8th Eagles player since 1960 to finish in the top 3 for NFL MVP:

YearPlayerVote Points
*2022Jalen Hurts193 (2nd)
2017 Carson Wentz2 (3rd)
2000Donovan McNabb11 (2nd)
1990Randall Cunningham18 (2nd)
1988Randall Cunningham21 (2nd)
1980Ron Jaworski4 (3rd)
1961Sonny Jurgensen 

* Denotes new voting system where the No. 1 choice gets 10 points, No. 2 gets 5, No. 3 gets 3, No. 4 gets 2 and No. 5 gets 1. Prior to that voters simply selected their MVP-winner and that's it.

Several other Eagles award finalists can make history too. No Eagles' assistant has ever won assistant coach of the year — defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is a finalist. No Eagles player has ever won defensive or offensive rookie of the year — both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are finalists. And if Barkley wins offensive player of the year honors, he'll be the first Eagle to accomplish that feat in the 53 year history of the award.

Some other recent Eagles award winners:

• Andy Reid won coach of the year in 2002, Ray Rhodes did in 1995
• Michael Vick won the franchise's only comeback player of the year award in 2010
• Reggie White won the only ever Eagles defensive player of the year back in 1987

