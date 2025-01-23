Four Eagles players and a coach named finalists for AP awards

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley, LB Zack Baun, CB Quinyon Mitchell, CB Cooper DeJean, and DC Vic Fangio were all named finalists for regular season individual awards by the Associated Press. The winners will be announced on Thursday night the week of the Super Bowl.

A look at each player, and the awards they are up for:

RB Saquon Barkley, MVP

Barkley became the ninth player in NFL history to top 2,000 yards in a season, and he probably would have broken the single-season all-time rushing record if he had played Week 18 against the Giants. He was already named First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

Other nominees:

QB Josh Allen, Bills QB Joe Burrow, Bengals QB Jared Goff, Lions QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Chances of winning: Slim. The MVP is almost certain to go to a quarterback, likely to be either the Ravens' Lamar Jackson or the Bills' Josh Allen.

RB Saquon Barkley, Offensive Player of the Year

The NFL should really have three "MVP" awards: QB MVP, Non-QB MVP, and Defensive MVP. But whatever. Barkley is up for two awards.

Other nominees:

QB Joe Burrow, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals RB Derrick Henry, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Chances of winning: High. It's silly to give this award to a quarterback, and Barkley is very clearly the best candidate of the non-QBs.

LB Zack Baun: Defensive Player of the Year

Baun was the leading vote-getter among linebackers for All-Pro voting. His inclusion among the Defensive Player of the Year nominees is deserved, but also somewhat surprising because his success came from out of nowhere this season. But he was so good that people took notice nationally.

Other nominees:

EDGE Myles Garrett, Browns EDGE Trey Hendrickson, Bengals CB Patrick Surtain II, Broncos EDGE T.J. Watt, Steelers

Chances of winning: Low. My guess is that it will go to Surtain.

CBs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean: Defensive Rookie of the Year

Mitchell had an excellent rookie season, making 46 tackles and breaking up 12 passes in 16 games. He did not have a regular season INT, but he collected his first pick in the playoffs against the Packers.

DeJean also didn't have a regular season INT, but he had 51 tackles, a forced fumble, and six pass breakups while solidifying the slot corner spot in the Eagles' defense.

Other nominees:

DT Braden Fiske, Rams EDGE Chop Robinson, Dolphins EDGE Jared Verse, Rams

Chances of winning: Mitchell has a better chance than DeJean, but it'll probably go to new Philly nemesis Jared Verse.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio

Fangio's contributions to this team in one small chart:

Stat 2023 2024 NFL Rank: Yards allowed 26 1 NFL Rank: Points allowed 30 2



Yes, some of the positions in the Eagles' defense were upgraded, notably at CB and LB, but it was Fangio who pieced it all together.

Other nominees:

OC Joe Brady, Bills DC Brian Flores, Vikings DC Aaron Glenn, Lions OC Ben Johnson, Lions

Chances of winning: Moderate. No assistant coach has meant more to their team this season than Fangio has meant to the Eagles, but all of the other nominees here are worthy. Johnson and Glenn got head coaching jobs because of the seasons they had with the Lions, while Flores was a major reason for the Vikings' surprise season.

