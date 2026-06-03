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June 03, 2026

Sara Bareilles brings her 'Good Grief Tour' to The Met this September

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter behind 'Love Song' and 'Brave' will perform on Sept. 21.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Performances
Sara Bareilles Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Sara Bareilles will stop at The Met Philadelphia on Sept. 21 as part of her "Good Grief Tour."

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles is bringing her latest tour to Philadelphia this fall, with a stop at The Met on Monday, Sept. 21.

Bareilles recently announced her upcoming album, Good Grief, which will be released Aug. 28. The album is her first collection of new songs since 2019's Amidst the Chaos and includes the new single "Home."

The Philadelphia show is one of several dates on Bareilles' fall tour. She also will perform in Boston, Washington, D.C., New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and Seattle.

Fans can expect to hear songs from Good Grief along with some of Bareilles' best-known hits from throughout her career.

Presales begin June 8. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 10 at 10 a.m.

Sara Bareilles' "Good Grief Tour"

Monday, Sept. 21
The Met Philadelphia
858 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19130

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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