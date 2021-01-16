More Sports:

January 16, 2021

Saturday NFL Divisional Round open thread

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
The Rams and Packers have a lot of yellow in their uniforms. #Analysis.

After a weekend of playoff action overkill during the wildcard round, the NFL will settle back into the tried-and-true two games per day format in the divisional round. The four games are as follows:

Saturday: 

  1. Rams at Packers, FOX, 4:35 p.m.
  2. Ravens at Bills, NBC, 8:15 p.m.

  • Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

Sunday: 

  1. Browns at Chiefs, CBS, 3:05 p.m.
  2. Buccaneers at Saints, FOX, 6:40 p.m.

These games potentially have implications on the Eagles' head coaching search. The Eagles cannot interview anyone from playoff teams until they are eliminated, and they have reported interest in the following candidates:

  1. Brandon Staley, Rams DC
  2. Brian Daboll, Bills OC
  3. Mike Kafka, Chiefs QB coach
  4. Todd Bowles, Buccaneers DC

You can find our Eagles head coaching tracker here. And in case you missed our Divisional Round picks, you can find them here

MORE: Report: Doug Pederson drawing interest as Seahawks offensive coordinator | Handing out 10 awards from Jeffrey Lurie's delusional press conference

Feel free to discuss the games in the comment section below and follow along in our live tracker.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

