Saturday NFL Divisional Round open thread

After a weekend of playoff action overkill during the wildcard round, the NFL will settle back into the tried-and-true two games per day format in the divisional round. The four games are as follows:

Saturday:

Rams at Packers, FOX, 4:35 p.m. Ravens at Bills, NBC, 8:15 p.m.





Sunday:

Browns at Chiefs, CBS, 3:05 p.m. Buccaneers at Saints, FOX, 6:40 p.m.

These games potentially have implications on the Eagles' head coaching search. The Eagles cannot interview anyone from playoff teams until they are eliminated, and they have reported interest in the following candidates:

Brandon Staley, Rams DC Brian Daboll, Bills OC Mike Kafka, Chiefs QB coach Todd Bowles, Buccaneers DC

Feel free to discuss the games in the comment section below and follow along in our live tracker.

