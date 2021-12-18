Saturday Night Football open thread: Patriots at Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will host the New England Patriots on Saturday night, and since this game has important draft implications for the Philadelphia Eagles, many of you will be tuned in to root for/against old friend Carson Wentz.

All season long, hardcore Eagles fans have tracked the number of snaps that Carson Wentz has played so far this season. As you're aware, the Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts for a second-round pick that can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps, or he plays 70 percent of the Colts' snaps, plus the Colts make the playoffs.

Through the Colts' first 13 games, Wentz has played 854 of a possible 876 of the Colts' offensive snaps, or 97.5 percent.

The Colts have averaged 67.4 snaps per game through their first 13 games. They're on pace to play 1,146 offensive snaps this season, which means that Wentz would need to play around 859 snaps to reach the projected 75 percent threshold. Wentz is five snaps shy of that projected snap total, which is only an estimate. Certainly, the more insurance snaps he plays against the Patriots, the better.



And then there's the matter of the Colts' playoff hopes.

If the season ended today, the Colts would be in the playoffs as the 6-seed in the AFC. On the assumption that Wentz hits his 75 percent snap benchmark, it would benefit the Eagles if the Colts miss the playoffs. According to fivethirtyeight.com, the Colts have a 68 percent chance of making the playoffs. With a win over the Patriots, those odds would increase to 89 percent. With a loss, 50 percent.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comment section below.

